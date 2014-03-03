* Black Sea exports seen at risk from Ukraine, Russia
standoff
* Wheat hits more than 2-month high, corn at 5-month peak
* No impact on shipments for now, funds seen fuelling rise
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, March 3 U.S. wheat futures surged
nearly 5 percent On Monday, the most in 1-1/2 years, as tensions
in Ukraine stoked fears of disruption to shipments from the
Black Sea, one of the world's key grain-exporting zones.
Corn futures jumped 1.5 percent at the Chicago Board of
Trade after Ukraine, a major exporter of wheat and corn, called
up army reserves on Sunday and Washington threatened to isolate
Russia economically after President Vladimir Putin declared he
had the right to invade his neighbor.
The political jitters sparked buying by speculative
investors despite assurances by Ukraine's new agriculture
minister that the political turmoil will not reduce spring
sowings.
Most-active CBOT May wheat finished 29-1/4 cents
higher at $6.31-1/2 per bushel, earlier hitting the contract's
highest price since Dec. 19 and notching the largest daily gain
since July 2012.
CBOT May corn jumped 7 cents to $4.70-1/2, highest
since Sept. 30.
Investment funds bought 18,000 wheat contracts and 20,000
corn contracts, trade sources said.
That is the biggest purchase of wheat contracts by funds
since at least 2011, according to Reuters data.
"The market is not reacting to new fundamental factors, but
is being driven by investment funds that are short and that are
reacting to a geopolitical context of uncertainty," said Michel
Portier, head of grains consultancy Agritel.
Speculative investors, including hedge funds, maintained
their net short stake in CBOT wheat futures while the investors
switched to a net long position in corn futures, U.S. regulatory
data showed last week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that Russia and
Ukraine will export a total 26.5 million tonnes of wheat in the
2013/14 marketing season, or 17 percent of global shipments. In
corn, Ukraine alone is forecast to export 18.5 million tonnes,
or 16 percent of total exports.
But analysts and traders said there were no signs so far of
actual disruption to trade and that the market was reacting
nervously to risks raised by the weekend's tense developments.
"When you have a major supplier looking a little less
reliable, what it really creates is volatility. (Investors) are
short and everyone wants to get out at once," said Tim Emslie,
research manager at CHS Hedging Inc. in Minneapolis.
Wheat was further supported by concerns that parts of the
dormant hard red winter wheat crop in the southern U.S. Plains
could have been damaged by freezing temperatures and
less-than-expected snowfall.
Larger-than-expected U.S. export inspections for wheat and
corn were also bullish.
However, the higher grain prices also triggered sales by
U.S. farmers, who sold portions of their corn and soybean
harvests from last autumn.
"I think there has been some pretty good movement today,"
said Roy Huckabay, analyst at brokerage the Linn Group in
Chicago.
Soybeans, which last week rallied to a five-month high, were
also pressured by export inspections that fell below analysts'
expectations, pressuring futures.
CBOT May soybeans reversed earlier gains to ease 4-3/4
cents to $14.09-1/4 per bushel.
Prices at 2:21 p.m. CST (2021 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 470.50 7.00 1.5% 11.5%
CBOT soy 1409.25 -4.75 -0.3% 7.4%
CBOT meal 450.50 -7.20 -1.6% 2.9%
CBOT soyoil 42.38 0.59 1.4% 9.2%
CBOT wheat 631.50 29.25 4.9% 4.3%
CBOT rice 1538.50 -25.00 -1.6% -0.8%
EU wheat 208.50 7.25 3.6% -0.2%
US crude 104.68 2.09 2.0% 6.4%
Dow Jones 16,140 -182 -1.1% -2.6%
Gold 1351.30 25.51 1.9% 12.1%
Euro/dollar 1.3732 -0.007 -0.5% 0.6%
Dollar Index 80.0800 0.3890 0.5% 0.1%
Baltic Freight 1276 18 1.4% -44.0%
