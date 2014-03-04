SINGAPORE, March 4 Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday after gaining nearly 5 percent the session before as the crisis in Ukraine fuelled fears of disruption in supplies from one of the world's top grain exporters. Monday's gain was the biggest for wheat in more than 1-1/2 years and Tuesday's modest drop shows worries over Ukrainian supplies remain largely intact. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat for May delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade had slipped 0.2 percent to $6.30-1/2 a bushel by 0125 GMT. The contract jumped 4.9 percent on Monday, its largest single-day spike since June 2012, and touched a high of $6.44-1/2 - its strongest since Dec. 12. * Ukraine, one of the world's largest exporters of wheat and corn, will make sure political turmoil does not reduce spring grain sowing, the country's new agriculture minister said, easing concerns over this year's harvest. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that Russia and Ukraine will export a total 26.5 million tonnes of wheat in the 2013/14 marketing season, or 17 percent of global shipments. For corn, Ukraine alone is forecast to export 18.5 million tonnes, or 16 percent of total shipments. * Chicago corn eased 0.2 percent to $4.69-3/4 a bushel after gaining 1.5 percent in the prior session when it peaked at $4.82-3/4, its highest since Sept. 19. * Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces tightened their grip on the Crimea region in Ukraine as U.S. President Barack Obama called Russia's actions a violation of international law and of Ukraine's sovereignty, saying Washington would look at sanctions to isolate Moscow. * Drought conditions across Australia's east coast will cut production of key agricultural commodities such as wheat and beef next season and reduce exports, the government's chief commodities forecaster said. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares were on the defensive as tensions over Ukraine showed no sign of abating, while the yen held onto chunky gains, having been squeezed higher as skittish investors dumped riskier assets. DATA (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Grains prices at 0125 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 630.25 -1.25 -0.20% +6.96% 585.50 65 CBOT corn 469.75 -0.75 -0.16% +4.85% 442.03 68 CBOT soy 1413.75 4.50 +0.32% +1.71% 1320.94 72 CBOT rice $15.39 $0.00 +0.00% -0.19% $15.54 27 WTI crude $104.78 -$0.14 -0.13% +2.13% $99.81 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.373 -$0.008 -0.54% +0.14% USD/AUD 0.895 0.002 +0.22% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)