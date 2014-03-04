* Ukraine instability supports corn, wheat prices
* Crop expectations for Brazil, Argentina fall
* Corn hits 5-1/2 month high, wheat hits 3-month high
(Recasts, updates with closing prices)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, March 4 U.S. soybean and corn futures
rose on Tuesday due to South American crop production woes that
boosted prospects for U.S. supplies on the export market in the
coming weeks, traders said.
Corn received further support from the uncertainty over
unrest in Ukraine, hitting its highest on a continuous basis
since mid-September.
Wheat hit its highest in three months as worries about
Ukraine, a key exporter of both corn and wheat, spurred heavy
short covering.
Traders said that U.S. soybeans remained the top choice for
China, the largest buyer of the oilseed, due to production
concerns and a slow harvest that delayed the shipment of
supplies from Argentina and Brazil.
"They are going to continue to take our beans because we
seem to be the most reliable supplier right now," said Bill
Gentry, a broker with Risk Management Commodities in Chicago.
There was talk that China was deferring some shipments from
South American producers originally slotted for April until
later in the year, Gentry said.
Soybean and Corn Advisor President Michael Cordonnier, an
agronomist specializing in South America, cut his outlook for
soybean production in Brazil to 87 million tonnes, 3 million
lower than the U.S. Agriculture Department's latest estimate.
Cordonnier pegged Argentine soybean production at 53.5 million
tonnes.
Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its
estimate of the Brazilian soybean crop to 88.8 million tonnes
and cut its Argentine soybean harvest forecast to 54 million
tonnes, trade sources said.
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 13-3/4 cents to
$14.23 a bushel. CBOT May corn was 13-3/4 cents higher at
$4.84-1/4 a bushel and CBOT May wheat was 12 cents higher
at $6.43-1/2 a bushel.
Corn's 2.9 percent gain, its biggest since January 10,
pushed the May contract to a settlement above its 200-day moving
average for the first time.
The May wheat contract topped its 100-day moving average for
the first time since Oct. 31 and closed above that key technical
benchmark, a bullish sign.
President Vladimir Putin ordered troops in western Russia to
return to base after military exercises and said the use of
force by Russia in Ukraine was a choice of "last resort."
Despite the apparent easing of tensions, the market remained
on edge for supply disruptions from the region.
Prices at 2:00 p.m. CST (2000 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 484.25 13.75 2.9% 14.8%
CBOT soy 1423.00 13.75 1.0% 8.4%
CBOT meal 449.70 -0.80 -0.2% 2.7%
CBOT soyoil 43.71 1.33 3.1% 12.6%
CBOT wheat 643.50 12.00 1.9% 6.3%
CBOT rice 1543.00 4.50 0.3% -0.5%
EU wheat 204.00 1.50 0.7% -2.4%
US crude 103.24 -1.68 -1.6% 4.9%
Dow Jones 16,400 232 1.4% -1.1%
Gold 1335.84 -14.45 -1.1% 10.8%
Euro/dollar 1.3732 -0.0002 0.0% 0.6%
Dollar Index 80.1730 0.0960 0.1% 0.2%
Baltic Freight 1160 14 1.2% -49.1%
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Manolo
Serapio Jr in Singapore; Editing by Jan Paschal and Andrew Hay)