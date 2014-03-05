SINGAPORE, March 5 Chicago corn and wheat
futures edged down on Wednesday after rising in the previous
session on worries over crop production in South America and
unrest in Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* CBOT May corn had fallen 0.67 percent to $4.81 a
bushel by 0135 GMT after rising as far as $4.85 on Tuesday, its
highest since September. Tuesday's 2.9-percent gain, its biggest
since Jan. 10, pushed the contract to settle above its 200-day
moving average.
* U.S. Gulf basis offers for corn and wheat were firm on
Tuesday, with nearby hard red winter wheat values up as the
political unrest in Ukraine increased demand for U.S. grains.
* CBOT May wheat was 1.09 percent lower at $6.36-1/2
per bushel, having rallied to $6.45-3/4 on Tuesday, its
strongest since December.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops in western
Russia to return to base after military exercises and said the
use of force by Russia in Ukraine was a choice of "last resort".
Despite the apparent easing of tensions, the market is still on
edge for supply disruptions from the region.
* China's biggest grains trader COFCO Corp is in talks to
buy Noble Group Ltd's agribusiness arm in a deal that would
value the division at around $1 billion, people familiar with
the matter said.
* China announced on Wednesday it would maintain its
economic growth target for 2014 at about 7.5 percent, as
expected, signalling that its policy focus would be slanted in
favour of reforms and rebalancing the economy.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks rose and the dollar held firm in early trade
on Wednesday.
DATA (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI
0848 France Markit Services PMI
0853 Germany Markit Services PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
1000 Euro zone Revised Q4 GDP
1000 Euro zone Retail sales
1315 U.S. ADP national employment
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
Grains prices at 0135 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 636.50 -7.00 -1.09% +5.69% 588.00 62
CBOT corn 481.00 -3.25 -0.67% +3.66% 450.02 76
CBOT soy 1422.50 -0.50 -0.04% +0.60% 1324.71 76
CBOT rice $15.47 $0.04 +0.26% -1.15% $15.79 37
WTI crude $103.38 $0.05 +0.05% -1.47% $100.05 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.373 $0.000 +0.00% -0.49%
USD/AUD 0.897 0.003 +0.35% +0.46%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan)