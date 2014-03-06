SYDNEY, March 6 U.S. wheat futures edged 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, extending losses into a second session, although concerns over future sales from Ukraine put a floor under losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.5 percent to $6.39-1/4 a bushel, having closed 0.2 percent lower in the previous session, but remains not far off two-and-a-half month highs. * May soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.22 a bushel, having slid 0.2 percent on Wednesday. * May corn fell 0.5 percent to $4.79-3/4 a bushel, having closed 0.5 percent lower in the previous session. * Foreign trading houses have shunned new grain export contracts due to continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine's Agriculture Minister Ihor Shvaika said on Wednesday. * The U.S. Grains Council said grain shipments from Ukraine are "becoming increasingly difficult," although ports are open and vessels are loading. * U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters reported the cancellation of 245,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold earlier to China for delivery in the 2013/14 marketing year begun September 1. * Egypt's wheat stocks dropped by 34 percent last year, the state-run statistics body said on Wednesday, a fall that has prompted the current government to boost imports. MARKET NEWS * The euro stayed on the defensive early on Thursday, having lost ground against many of its peers as investors made short shrift of the common currency ahead of possible policy easing by the European Central Bank. * Oil prices slid nearly $2 per barrel on Wednesday as U.S. government data reflected weaker oil demand as Europe and the United States head into spring and refiners move into maintenance season. * The S&P 500 finished almost flat on Wednesday, a day after closing at an all-time high, as investors shrugged off soft data on jobs and the services sector while keeping an eye on developments in Ukraine. DATA (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial orders 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate 1245 Euro zone ECB refinancing rate 1330 ECB President Draghi holds news conference 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.25 -3.25 -0.51% -0.66% 593.56 68 CBOT corn 479.75 -2.25 -0.47% -0.93% 453.38 73 CBOT soy 1422.00 1.50 +0.11% -0.07% 1334.91 75 CBOT rice $15.24 $0.00 +0.00% -1.23% $15.75 31 WTI crude $101.00 -$0.45 -0.44% -2.25% $100.12 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.373 $0.000 -0.01% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.902 0.004 +0.43% +0.84% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)