SYDNEY, March 7 U.S. corn futures held steady on Friday, but the grain was poised to record its biggest weekly rise in 10 months on potential disruptions to supplies from Ukraine and strong demand for U.S. stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade spot corn up more than 6 percent for the week, the biggest rally since May 3, 2013. * Front-month wheat up more than 7 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since July 20, 2012. * March soybeans up more than 1.5 percent for the week, the fifth straight weekly gain. * Corn and wheat drew background support from concern about political instability and violence in Ukraine, a major exporter of both crops. The unrest has caused some traders in that country to hold back from agreeing to new contracts, while Russian corn export prices have been rising for two weeks. * U.S. Department of Agriculture reported U.S. old-crop corn export sales of more than 1.5 million tonnes in the latest week, well above a range of trade estimates. * Brazil exported 2.79 million tonnes of soybeans in February, up sharply from 30,600 tonnes in January, Trade Ministry data released on Thursday showed. * Traders expect USDA on Monday to trim its forecasts of soy and corn production in South America due to poor crop weather. * A report issued by an attache of the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated China's 2013/14 soybean imports at 68 million tonnes, below the USDA's last official forecast of 69 million. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered near a two-month high against the dollar early on Friday following a relief rally when the European Central Bank left its interest rates unchanged. * U.S. oil rose on Thursday after falling to near three-week lows as traders reconsidered the geopolitical risk posed by worsening diplomatic relations over Russia's intervention in Crimea. * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing at yet another record on better-than-expected jobless claims data and the European Central Bank's move to keep rates unchanged. DATA (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial output 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1330 U.S. International trade Grains prices at 0138 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 645.75 -0.25 -0.04% +0.51% 596.33 70 CBOT corn 491.25 0.25 +0.05% +1.92% 455.61 82 CBOT soy 1436.50 -1.50 -0.10% +1.13% 1341.14 79 CBOT rice $15.30 $0.02 +0.10% +0.39% $15.74 39 WTI crude $101.76 $0.20 +0.20% +0.31% $100.29 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.386 $0.000 +0.00% +0.92% USD/AUD 0.908 -0.001 -0.07% +1.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)