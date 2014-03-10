SYDNEY, March 10 U.S. soybeans fell nearly 1 percent on Monday, giving back much of the gains from the previous session as traders readied for the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report on production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 0.75 percent to $14.46-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.34 percent on Friday. * May corn dropped 1.43 percent to $4.82, after sliding 0.41 percent in the previous session when prices hit a peak of 5.02-1/2 a bushel - their highest since Sept. 3. * May wheat fell 0.69 percent to $6.49-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.24 percent on Friday when prices marked a high of $6.63 a bushel - their strongest since early December. * Markets are readying for next USDA report, which analysts expect to show a lowering of the agency's estimates for soy crops in Brazil and Argentina following poor crop weather in recent weeks. * Wheat and corn draw support from jitters about political instability in Ukraine, a major exporter of both grains. * Canada's government took the drastic step on Friday of forcing the country's two major rail companies to each ship at least 500,000 tonnes of grain per week to ease a massive backlog that is hurting farmers. * Export commitments of U.S. soybeans for the 2013/14 marketing year, which began on Sept. 1, have already surpassed USDA forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The yen rose across the board early on Monday as investors gave riskier currencies, such as the Australian dollar, a wide berth after China data fuelled worries about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. DATA (GMT) 0745 France Industrial output 0900 Italy Industrial output 0930 Euro zone Sentix index 1600 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Grains prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 649.50 -4.50 -0.69% +0.54% 599.44 75 CBOT corn 482.00 -7.00 -1.43% -1.83% 457.07 65 CBOT soy 1446.75 -11.00 -0.75% +0.61% 1347.63 73 CBOT rice $15.31 $0.00 +0.00% +0.46% $15.74 40 WTI crude $102.43 -$0.15 -0.15% +0.86% $100.51 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.389 $0.001 +0.09% +0.22% USD/AUD 0.904 -0.003 -0.35% -0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)