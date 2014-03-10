* Corn down 1.3 pct, falls from Friday's 6-mth high

* Position squaring ahead of USDA supply-demand report (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 10 Chicago corn slid for a second session on Monday, falling from a six-month high as investors squared positions ahead of a U.S. government report on global supply-demand of agricultural products due later in the day.

Soybeans fell after hitting a contract high on Friday, while wheat eased, taking a breather following an almost 9-percent rally last week.

Chicago Board of Trade May corn had dropped 1.3 percent to $4.82-1/2 a bushel by 0242 GMT, adding to a 0.4-percent decline in the previous session, when prices hit a peak of 5.02-1/2 a bushel - their highest since Sept. 3.

May wheat dropped 0.5 percent to $6.50-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on Friday, when prices marked a high of $6.63 a bushel - the strongest since early December.

May soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $14.50-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.34 percent on Friday.

Markets are preparing for the release of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report, which analysts expect to show a lowering of the agency's estimates for soy and corn crops in Brazil and Argentina following poor crop weather in recent weeks.

"It is more of a position squaring ahead of tonight's USDA report as the market had obviously rallied very strongly over the past month-and-half or so," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to corn futures.

"There could be an element of wider risk-off on easier than expected Chinese economic data."

China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging the trade balance into deficit and adding to fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy despite the Lunar New Year holidays being blamed for the slide.

Strong export demand for U.S. soybeans could force the USDA to cut its outlook for the domestic stockpile by 6 percent in the monthly report scheduled for release at 1700 GMT.

Export commitments for U.S. soybeans for the 2013/14 marketing year, which began on Sept. 1, have already surpassed USDA forecasts.

Wheat and corn have drawn support from jitters about political instability in Ukraine, a major exporter of both grains.

Canada's government took the drastic step on Friday of forcing the country's two major rail companies to each ship at least 500,000 tonnes of grain per week to ease a massive backlog that is hurting farmers.

Prices at 0242 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 650.50 -3.50 -0.54% +1.25% 596.49 75 CBOT corn 482.50 -6.50 -1.33% +0.10% 455.32 63 CBOT soy 1450.50 -7.25 -0.50% +2.11% 1341.61 73 CBOT rice $15.31 $0.00 +0.00% +0.46% $15.74 40 WTI crude $102.43 -$0.15 -0.15% +0.86% $100.51 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.388 $0.003 +0.18% +1.10% USD/AUD 0.904 -0.004 -0.46% +0.65% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential