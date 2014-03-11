SYDNEY, March 11 U.S. soybean futures slipped on Tuesday, extending two-day losses to around 3 percent, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture made a smaller-than-expected cut to it estimates for domestic stockpiles and South American production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $14.14-1/2 a bushel, having slid 2.68 percent on Monday. * May corn fell 0.73 percent to $4.74-3/4, having slid 2.2 percent in the previous session. * May wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.39-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2.03 percent on Monday. * U.S. 2013/14 soybean carryout was trimmed on strong export demand. * USDA pegged U.S. ending stocks of soybeans at 145 million bushels for the 2013/14 crop year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the report to show domestic ending stocks of 141 million bushels. * USDA pegged Brazilian soybean production at 88.5 million tonnes, smaller than market expectations, while the U.S. agency left its estimate for Argentine production unchanged at 54 million tonnes. * USDA raised its world ending stocks figure for corn to 158.47 million tonnes, topping analysts estimates by 2.20 million tonnes. * U.S. wheat carryout for 2013/14 held at 558 million bushels, following a large cut in February, below average market estimates of 570 million bushels. MARKET NEWS * The yen rose across the board early on Monday as investors gave riskier currencies, such as the Australian dollar, a wide berth after China data fuelled worries about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. * U.S. oil fell by more than $1 per barrel on Monday to a three-week low, pressured by an unexpected drop in China's exports that stoked fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. * U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, weighed down by soft data out of China and Boeing's latest production setback. DATA (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade data 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Grains prices at 0034 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.50 -1.25 -0.20% -2.22% 601.71 71 CBOT corn 474.75 -3.50 -0.73% -2.91% 458.16 55 CBOT soy 1414.50 -4.25 -0.30% -2.97% 1351.31 56 CBOT rice $15.24 $0.03 +0.20% -0.46% $15.71 34 WTI crude $100.94 -$0.18 -0.18% -1.60% $100.64 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.387 $0.000 -0.04% -0.04% USD/AUD 0.902 0.000 +0.02% -0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)