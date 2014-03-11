* Soybeans down 3 pct since Monday; corn, wheat ease

* Lower-than-expected cut in US stocks triggers selloff (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 11 Chicago soybean prices fell for a second day on Tuesday, extending losses to around 3 percent after smaller-than-expected reductions in U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates on domestic stocks and South American production.

Corn slid to a one-week low, while wheat lost more ground as USDA estimates of higher grain supply triggered a selloff in markets that had climbed to multi-month highs.

Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans had fallen 0.3 percent to $14.14 a bushel by 0302 GMT, adding to Monday's 2.7 percent decline, while May corn dropped to $4.73-1/4 a bushel, its lowest since March 4.

May wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.39-3/4 a bushel, having closed 2 percent lower on Monday.

"Soybean supply in the U.S. might not be as tight as everyone was expecting," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"The reduction in South American crops is also not very big and we are seeing concerns over economic growth in China which could impact demand."

The USDA pegged U.S. ending stocks of soybeans at 145 million bushels for the 2013/14 crop year, down just 5 million bushels from its February estimate. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the report to show domestic ending stocks of 141 million bushels.

The government also left its forecast for the Argentine soy crop unchanged at 54 million tonnes and its 1.5 million-tonne cut to its Brazilian crop projection was smaller than expected.

Traders noted the soybean market faced additional pressure from concerns about disappointing economic data out of China, the world's biggest buyer of the oilseed.

China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging the trade balance into deficit and adding to fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy despite the Lunar New Year holidays being blamed for the slide.

The USDA raised its world ending stocks figure for corn to 158.47 million tonnes, topping analysts estimates by 2.20 million tonnes. But its cut to domestic corn stocks surprised investors who had expected the government to boost its supply outlook for the grain.

U.S. wheat carryout for 2013/14 held at 558 million bushels, following a large cut in February, below average market estimates of 570 million bushels.

Prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.75 -1.00 -0.16% -0.97% 599.12 71 CBOT corn 476.00 -2.25 -0.47% -3.05% 456.87 56 CBOT soy 1414.00 -4.75 -0.33% -1.67% 1346.54 56 CBOT rice $15.25 $0.04 +0.23% -0.26% $15.73 34 WTI crude $101.19 $0.07 +0.07% -1.36% $100.65 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.387 $0.001 +0.08% +1.00% USD/AUD 0.903 -0.005 -0.59% +0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)