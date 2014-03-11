* Wheat rebounds on concerns about U.S. crop, Ukraine * Corn rises on spillover strength from wheat * New-crop soybeans gain; nearby contracts weak (Adds closing prices, analyst comment, market details) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, March 11 U.S. wheat futures rallied 2.9 percent to their highest level in more than four months on Tuesday, supported by concerns that political unrest in Ukraine will disrupt exports and worries about dry soils limiting U.S. production, traders said. Some technical buying - the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade May contract broke above its 200-day moving average for the first time since February 2013 - also contributed to the strength in wheat. "It was kind of a contribution from a lot of different things," said Shawn McCambridge, grains analyst at Jefferies Bache. "The market kind of fed upon itself" Corn futures jumped 1.1 percent on spillover strength from wheat's gains. Traders also noted bargain buying following Monday's steep decline. Soybean futures were mixed, with the nearby contract sagging as investors exited long positions they had built up as the market rallied to a six-month high last week. But new-crop contracts gained in a last-minute bid to entice U.S. farmers to devote additional acreage to soy as they finalize planting decisions. Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat settled up 18-1/4 cents at $6.59 a bushel. The front-month contract peaked at $6.71-3/4, its highest price since Nov. 1. Worries about winter wheat development in key growing areas of the United States persist as the crop begins to break dormancy. "The U.S. Plains are the area of concern as dryness has persisted," Sterling Smith, Citigroup market strategist, said in a note to clients. "Recent precipitation in Texas has been beneficial, but the main production area from Oklahoma north through Kansas remains very short of soil moisture." USDA's weekly state crop reports issued late on Monday showed wheat condition ratings improved in Kansas and Texas but declined in Oklahoma. CBOT May corn was up 5 cents at $4.83-1/4 a bushel, also breaking through resistance at its 200-day moving average. CBOT May soybeans were down 5-3/4 cents at $14.13 a bushel while the new-crop November soybean contract was 13 cents higher at $11.89-1/2 a bushel. "Beans still have plenty of issues to sort out after yesterday's report, needing to shut off old-crop export demand but also spur 2014 plantings," said Matt Zeller, director of market information at INTL FCStone. Further support for wheat stemmed from lingering concerns that political turmoil in Ukraine could disrupt shipments from the Black Sea region. "The market's attention is again moving back to the critical political situation in Ukraine," one European trader said. "It is immensely difficult to forecast which way the political events in Ukraine will move and any heightening of tension could result in very volatile price movements if the market sees a threat to Black Sea grain exports." Prices at 2:35 p.m. CDT (1935 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 483.25 5.00 1.1% 14.5% CBOT soy 1413.00 -5.75 -0.4% 7.7% CBOT meal 444.20 -0.50 -0.1% 1.5% CBOT soyoil 43.75 -0.11 -0.3% 12.7% CBOT wheat 659.00 18.25 2.9% 8.9% CBOT rice 1538.00 17.00 1.1% -0.8% EU wheat 210.25 3.25 1.6% 0.6% US crude 99.73 -1.39 -1.4% 1.3% Dow Jones 16,357 -61 -0.4% -1.3% Gold 1346.80 8.26 0.6% 11.7% Euro/dollar 1.3865 -0.0011 -0.1% 1.6% Dollar Index 79.7610 -0.0070 0.0% -0.3% Baltic Freight 1580 18 1.2% -30.6% In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Dale Hudson, Bernadette Baum and Matthew Lewis)