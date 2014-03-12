SYDNEY, March 12 U.S. wheat edged lower on Wednesday as traders banked profits after gains of nearly 3 percent in the previous session on concerns over production shortfalls in Ukraine and unfavorable conditions across the U.S. Plains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.58 a bushel, having closed up 2.9 percent on Tuesday when the grain hit a high of $6.67-1/4 a bushel, the highest since December 5. * May soybeans fell 0.7 percent to $14.02-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * May corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.82-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.0 percent in the previous session. * Most of the spring grain area in Crimea is unlikely to be sown this year due to a lack of fuel caused by turmoil in the region, Ukraine's agriculture minister Ihor Shvaika said. * Grain output in Crimea totaled only 1.2 percent of Ukraine's overall harvest in 2013, but traders said the news was psychologically supportive for the market. * Worries about dry conditions in the southern U.S. Plains added support. USDA's weekly state crop reports showed wheat condition ratings improved in Kansas and Texas but declined in Oklahoma. * Ongoing severe rail backlogs in Canada continue to limit the movement of wheat from that country, one of the world's top five wheat exporters. MARKET NEWS * The yen held on to gains early on Wednesday while investors kept their distance from risk currencies such as the Australian dollar amid worries about China's economic health and following a late fall on Wall Street. * U.S. crude oil prices fell below $100 per barrel for the first time in a month as the potential for more Chinese corporate bond defaults and rising crude stocks in the United States raised concerns about the growth of oil demand. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with selling picking up late in the session, as investors cashed in some of the recent market gains, but the S&P 500 finished less than 1 percent away from a record high set last week. DATA (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production 1200 India Industrial output 1800 U.S. Federal budget Grains prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 658.00 -1.00 -0.15% +2.69% 605.45 78 CBOT corn 482.25 -1.00 -0.21% +0.84% 459.90 63 CBOT soy 1402.75 -10.25 -0.73% -1.13% 1355.55 50 CBOT rice $15.33 -$0.05 -0.33% +0.79% $15.70 44 WTI crude $99.40 -$0.63 -0.63% -1.70% $100.68 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.386 $0.000 -0.01% -0.14% USD/AUD 0.896 -0.001 -0.16% -0.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)