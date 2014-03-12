* Wheat dips as market takes breather after rally * U.S. crop concerns, Ukraine unrest support grains * Soy pressured by near record output in S.America (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 12 Chicago wheat ticked lower on Wednesday as the market took a breather after climbing in the last session to its highest since early November on concerns over the U.S. winter crop and unrest in Ukraine hitting grain supplies. Corn also fell after rising 1.3 percent on Tuesday, tracking wheat prices. Soybeans dropped to their lowest since Feb. 28 on concerns over near record production in South America. Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.3 percent to $6.56-3/4 a bushel by 0217 GMT. The market jumped nearly 3 percent on Tuesday to $6.71-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Nov. 1 on a continuation chart. May soybeans fell to $14.01 a bushel, lowest since Feb. 28. May corn lost 0.3 percent to $4.82 a bushel. Most of the spring grain area in Crimea is unlikely to be sown this year due to a lack of fuel caused by turmoil in the region, Ukraine's agriculture minister Ihor Shvaika said. Grain output in Crimea totalled only 1.2 percent of Ukraine's overall harvest in 2013, but traders said the news was psychologically supportive for the market. Worries about dry conditions in the southern U.S. Plains supported wheat prices on Tuesday. USDA's weekly state crop reports showed wheat condition ratings improved in Kansas and Texas but declined in Oklahoma. "Corn and wheat continue to be supported by poor conditions in some areas of the U.S. winter wheat crop, and the risk of reduced export availability from Russia and Ukraine should tensions between the two countries escalate," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne. The soybean market is being weighed down by ample supplies coming out of South America. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its monthly report on Monday left its forecast for the Argentine soy crop unchanged at 54 million tonnes. Its 1.5 million-tonne cut to its Brazilian crop projection was smaller than expected. The USDA pegged ending stocks of U.S. soybeans at 145 million bushels for the 2013/14 crop year, down 5 million bushels from a February estimate. Analysts, on average, had expected the report to show domestic ending stocks of 141 million bushels. Grains prices at 0217 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 656.75 -2.25 -0.34% +0.42% 602.28 78 CBOT corn 482.00 -1.25 -0.26% -1.43% 458.40 63 CBOT soy 1403.75 -9.25 -0.65% -3.70% 1350.95 49 CBOT rice $15.34 -$0.04 -0.26% +0.20% $15.71 44 WTI crude $99.47 -$0.56 -0.56% -1.63% $100.68 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.386 $0.000 +0.01% +0.92% USD/AUD 0.896 -0.012 -1.33% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)