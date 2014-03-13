SINGAPORE, March 13 U.S. soybeans lost more ground on Thursday, falling for a fourth straight day to trade near their lowest since Feb. 25 on concerns over slowing demand in top importer China. Wheat gained for a third day in a row to trade around a four-and-half month high on uncertainty about grain shipments from Ukraine as a political crisis comes no closer to resolution. FUNDAMENTALS * Traders said there was talk that China had backed out of previously agreed purchases of both U.S. and Brazilian soy supplies, which could leave a glut of soybeans on the market. There was no confirmation of any cancellations. * Soybeans have fallen for four consecutive days, shedding 5.2 percent, following the release of worrisome economic data from China that raised questions about its appetite for soybeans. * Market watchers had long expected that China would renege on some U.S. purchase agreements as cheaper supplies from Brazil and Argentina arrived at export ports following harvest. * The wheat market received support from uncertainty about whether the political upheaval in Ukraine will disrupt shipments from the country, one of the world's top exporters. * International grain traders are looking at French wheat as a possible replacement for Ukrainian supplies should shipments get held up by political turmoil over Russia's moves in Crimea. MARKET NEWS * Safe-haven currencies the Swiss franc and yen were in favour early in Asia on Thursday, consolidating their overnight gains as worries about the health of the Chinese economy took a toll on risk appetite. * U.S. crude oil fell by more than 2 percent on Wednesday, its biggest drop in two months, after the United States announced unexpected plans for a test release of strategic oil reserves while weekly data showed a big rise in crude stockpiles. * U.S. stocks finished little changed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq up for the first session in five, as investors grappled with the evolving situation in Ukraine but shrugged off concern over weakness in China's economy. DATA (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output 0530 China Retail sales 0530 China Urban investment 1230 U.S. Import prices 1230 U.S. Export prices 1230 U.S. Retail sales 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Business inventories Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 685.25 1.50 +0.22% +6.94% 606.36 87 CBOT corn 487.00 -1.50 -0.31% +1.83% 460.06 68 CBOT soy 1381.50 -5.50 -0.40% -2.63% 1354.84 48 CBOT rice $15.29 $0.04 +0.23% +0.53% $15.70 43 WTI crude $98.04 $0.05 +0.05% -1.99% $100.65 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.390 $0.004 +0.29% +1.21% USD/AUD 0.907 -0.002 -0.20% +0.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)