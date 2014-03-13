* Front-month wheat trades near highest since Oct. 30

* Black Sea supply woes, U.S. dryness underpin wheat

* Soybean prices struggle amid slowing China demand (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 13 U.S. wheat gained for a third session on Thursday to trade around a four-and-half month high on uncertainty about grain shipments from the Black Sea region, still gripped by political crisis.

Soybean prices were little changed, hovering near their lowest since Feb. 25 on concerns over slowing demand in top importer China.

"You have the Black Sea situation and you have concerns in the United States about winter wheat production with ongoing dryness that we are seeing in the Plains," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"All that seems to be contributing to speculative fund buying."

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat had risen 0.4 percent to $6.86-3/4 a bushel by 0158 GMT. The market has gained almost 6 percent in three sessions to its highest since Oct. 30 on a continuation chart.

May soybean prices fell three quarters of a cent to $13.86-1/4 a bushel and May corn rose 0.1 percent to $4.89 a bushel.

European Union milling wheat futures rallied to a near 11-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by concerns over the political crisis in Ukraine and as traders bet any worsening of the dispute in the Black Sea could shift demand to west European exporters.

International grain traders are looking at French wheat as a possible replacement for Ukrainian supplies should shipments get held up by political turmoil over Russia's moves in Crimea.

Most of the spring grain area in Crimea is unlikely to be sown this year due to a lack of fuel caused by turmoil in the region, said Ukraine's agriculture minister.

Worries about dry conditions in the southern U.S. Plains are providing additional support for wheat prices.

In the soybean market, there was talk that China had backed out of previously agreed purchases of both U.S. and Brazilian soy supplies, which could leave a glut of soybeans on the market. Still, there was no confirmation of any cancellations.

Soybeans have lost 5.2 percent, following the release of worrisome economic data from China that raised questions about its appetite for soybeans.

Market watchers had long expected that China would renege on some U.S. purchase agreements as cheaper supplies from Brazil and Argentina arrived at export ports following harvest.

Prices at 0158 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 686.75 3.00 +0.44% +7.18% 606.41 87 CBOT corn 489.00 0.50 +0.10% +2.25% 460.13 70 CBOT soy 1386.25 -0.75 -0.05% -2.29% 1355.00 48 CBOT rice $15.29 $0.04 +0.23% +0.53% $15.70 43 WTI crude $98.11 $0.12 +0.12% -1.92% $100.65 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.390 $0.004 +0.31% +1.23% USD/AUD 0.906 -0.003 -0.31% +0.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)