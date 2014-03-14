SYDNEY, March 14 U.S. wheat futures slipped for
a second straight session on Friday on profit taking, though the
grain was still heading for a weekly gain and on track for its
biggest fortnightly rise since June 2012 on concerns over Black
Sea supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose more than 2.5
percent for the week, extending two-week gains to more than 11
percent.
* May soybeans were down more than 4.5 percent for the
week, the biggest slide for the contract since May 2012.
* May corn fell 1.5 percent for the week, the first
fall in two months.
* Concerns about political upheaval in Ukraine, a key
exporter of the grain, as well as uncertainty about the U.S.
winter wheat crop, kept the declines in check on Thursday.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department pegged corn export sales
last week at 785,000 tonnes, combined old- and new-crop. The
sales were about half the amount seen in the previous week and
near the low end of analyst estimates that ranged from 750,000
to 1.5 million tonnes. \
* Allendale Inc in a survey of farmers estimated U.S. corn
plantings at 92.349 million acres, down from 95.365 last year
but up from USDA's estimate in February of 92 million acres. The
corn plantings would be smallest since the 2011/12 marketing
season.
* Chinese soybean importers have cancelled up to 600,000
tonnes of South American soybean cargoes for shipment between
March and May, two trade sources said, as an outbreak of bird
flu in the country and negative crush margins curb demand.
MARKET NEWS
* Safe haven currencies like the Swiss franc and yen got off
to a flying start on Friday, having surged overnight as tensions
in Ukraine flared up and worries about the health of the Chinese
economy continued to fester.
* Brent crude oil futures fell on Thursday as
weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data offset worries over
potential supply disruptions that could be prompted by the
stand-off between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P
500 suffering their worst day since early February, on rising
concerns over Ukraine and Russia and new signs of a slowdown in
China.
DATA (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Q4 unemployment
1355 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index
Grains prices at 0025 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 670.00 -3.75 -0.56% -2.01% 614.32 76
CBOT corn 481.75 -3.25 -0.67% -1.38% 463.20 62
CBOT soy 1392.25 -4.00 -0.29% +0.38% 1363.93 45
CBOT rice $15.23 $0.01 +0.03% -0.16% $15.66 41
WTI crude $98.16 -$0.04 -0.04% +0.17% $100.66 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.386 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.29%
USD/AUD 0.903 0.000 -0.01% +0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)