SYDNEY, March 14 U.S. wheat futures slipped for a second straight session on Friday on profit taking, though the grain was still heading for a weekly gain and on track for its biggest fortnightly rise since June 2012 on concerns over Black Sea supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose more than 2.5 percent for the week, extending two-week gains to more than 11 percent. * May soybeans were down more than 4.5 percent for the week, the biggest slide for the contract since May 2012. * May corn fell 1.5 percent for the week, the first fall in two months. * Concerns about political upheaval in Ukraine, a key exporter of the grain, as well as uncertainty about the U.S. winter wheat crop, kept the declines in check on Thursday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department pegged corn export sales last week at 785,000 tonnes, combined old- and new-crop. The sales were about half the amount seen in the previous week and near the low end of analyst estimates that ranged from 750,000 to 1.5 million tonnes. \ * Allendale Inc in a survey of farmers estimated U.S. corn plantings at 92.349 million acres, down from 95.365 last year but up from USDA's estimate in February of 92 million acres. The corn plantings would be smallest since the 2011/12 marketing season. * Chinese soybean importers have cancelled up to 600,000 tonnes of South American soybean cargoes for shipment between March and May, two trade sources said, as an outbreak of bird flu in the country and negative crush margins curb demand. MARKET NEWS * Safe haven currencies like the Swiss franc and yen got off to a flying start on Friday, having surged overnight as tensions in Ukraine flared up and worries about the health of the Chinese economy continued to fester. * Brent crude oil futures fell on Thursday as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data offset worries over potential supply disruptions that could be prompted by the stand-off between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine. * U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 suffering their worst day since early February, on rising concerns over Ukraine and Russia and new signs of a slowdown in China. DATA (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Q4 unemployment 1355 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 670.00 -3.75 -0.56% -2.01% 614.32 76 CBOT corn 481.75 -3.25 -0.67% -1.38% 463.20 62 CBOT soy 1392.25 -4.00 -0.29% +0.38% 1363.93 45 CBOT rice $15.23 $0.01 +0.03% -0.16% $15.66 41 WTI crude $98.16 -$0.04 -0.04% +0.17% $100.66 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.386 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.29% USD/AUD 0.903 0.000 -0.01% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)