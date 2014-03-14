* Soy down 0.6 pct, slowing China demand adds pressure
* Wheat drops 0.3 pct after rally, but Ukraine crisis
underpins
* Corn falls 0.5 pct, on track for 1st weekly drop in 2 mths
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 14 U.S. Soybean futures slid on
Friday, falling for four out five sessions and on track for
their biggest weekly decline in almost six months, hurt by
slowing demand in top importer China.
Wheat fell for a second straight session as the market took
a breather after a strong rally that has lifted prices nearly 3
percent this week on concerns over Black Sea supplies.
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans had dropped 0.6
percent to $13.87-3/4 a bushel by 0402 GMT, May wheat was
down 0.3 percent at $6.71-1/2 a bushel and May corn eased
0.5 percent to $4.82-1/2 a bushel.
Soybeans have lost nearly 5 percent this week, their biggest
decline since mid-September on a continuation chart and May
wheat has risen almost 12 percent in the last two weeks, the
most since June, 2012.
May corn has given up 1.2 percent this week, its first
decline in two months.
The soybean market has been pressured by China cancelling
South American cargoes.
Chinese soybean importers have cancelled up to 600,000
tonnes of South American soybean cargoes for shipment between
March and May, two trade sources said, as an outbreak of bird
flu in the country and negative crush margins curb demand.
Importers are looking at cancelling or delaying 30 more
panamax cargoes, traders said.
"We have probably seen the peak in soybean prices," said
Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in
Melbourne.
"I don't see how prices can sustain at these levels. Pork
prices are falling in China which means margins would be fairly
tight for the animal feed side."
Wheat has eased for two sessions but concerns about supplies
from Ukraine are putting a floor under prices.
The political crisis in Ukraine threatens to curb supplies
from one of the world's key exporters of wheat and corn.
Traders say some global companies have stopped offering
Ukrainian grains for future shipments.
U.S. Agriculture Department pegged corn export sales last
week at 785,000 tonnes, combined old- and new-crop. The sales
were about half the amount seen in the previous week and near
the low end of analyst estimates that ranged from 750,000 to 1.5
million tonnes.
Prices at 0402 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 671.50 -2.25 -0.33% -1.79% 614.37 76
CBOT corn 482.50 -2.50 -0.52% -1.23% 463.23 64
CBOT soy 1387.75 -8.50 -0.61% +0.05% 1363.78 44
CBOT rice $15.23 $0.01 +0.03% -0.16% $15.66 41
WTI crude $98.16 -$0.04 -0.04% +0.17% $100.66 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.386 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.32%
USD/AUD 0.902 -0.001 -0.08% +0.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies and Joseph
Radford)