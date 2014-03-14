* Soy down 0.6 pct, slowing China demand adds pressure

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 14 U.S. Soybean futures slid on Friday, falling for four out five sessions and on track for their biggest weekly decline in almost six months, hurt by slowing demand in top importer China.

Wheat fell for a second straight session as the market took a breather after a strong rally that has lifted prices nearly 3 percent this week on concerns over Black Sea supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans had dropped 0.6 percent to $13.87-3/4 a bushel by 0402 GMT, May wheat was down 0.3 percent at $6.71-1/2 a bushel and May corn eased 0.5 percent to $4.82-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans have lost nearly 5 percent this week, their biggest decline since mid-September on a continuation chart and May wheat has risen almost 12 percent in the last two weeks, the most since June, 2012.

May corn has given up 1.2 percent this week, its first decline in two months.

The soybean market has been pressured by China cancelling South American cargoes.

Chinese soybean importers have cancelled up to 600,000 tonnes of South American soybean cargoes for shipment between March and May, two trade sources said, as an outbreak of bird flu in the country and negative crush margins curb demand.

Importers are looking at cancelling or delaying 30 more panamax cargoes, traders said.

"We have probably seen the peak in soybean prices," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne.

"I don't see how prices can sustain at these levels. Pork prices are falling in China which means margins would be fairly tight for the animal feed side."

Wheat has eased for two sessions but concerns about supplies from Ukraine are putting a floor under prices.

The political crisis in Ukraine threatens to curb supplies from one of the world's key exporters of wheat and corn. Traders say some global companies have stopped offering Ukrainian grains for future shipments.

U.S. Agriculture Department pegged corn export sales last week at 785,000 tonnes, combined old- and new-crop. The sales were about half the amount seen in the previous week and near the low end of analyst estimates that ranged from 750,000 to 1.5 million tonnes. Prices at 0402 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 671.50 -2.25 -0.33% -1.79% 614.37 76 CBOT corn 482.50 -2.50 -0.52% -1.23% 463.23 64 CBOT soy 1387.75 -8.50 -0.61% +0.05% 1363.78 44 CBOT rice $15.23 $0.01 +0.03% -0.16% $15.66 41 WTI crude $98.16 -$0.04 -0.04% +0.17% $100.66 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.386 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.902 -0.001 -0.08% +0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies and Joseph Radford)