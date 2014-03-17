SYDNEY, March 17 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 0.5 percent on Monday, extending two-day gains to nearly 3 percent as political tensions in Ukraine clouded the outlook for supply. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May wheat climbed 0.73 percent to $6.92-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.6 percent on Friday. * May soybeans fell 0.18 percent to $13.86 a bushel, having edged lower on Friday. * May corn dropped 0.21 percent to $4.85 a bushel after sliding 0.5 percent in the previous session. * Russian state media said Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to break with Ukraine and join Russia on Sunday, as Kiev accused Moscow of pouring forces into the peninsula and warned separatist leaders "the ground will burn under their feet". * Wheat was also supported by dry weather across the U.S. Plains, analysts said. * The ongoing harvest of a large soybean crop in Brazil is pushing supplies higher even as demand from China, the top buyer of soybeans, is weakening. * China is likely to stockpile 60 million tonnes of corn by the end of April, the China National Grain and Oils Information Centre (CNGOIC) said in a report on Friday. * The levels were higher than earlier expected as outbreaks of bird flu hurt domestic demand for feed grain, prompting farmers to sell more to the government. MARKET NEWS * The yen began the week at the top of its recent range on Monday as global markets were on edge after Crimean citizens voted to be annexed by Russia, prompting risk-wary investors to seek traditional safe-haven bets. DATA (GMT) 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing 1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow 1315 U.S. Industrial output 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Grains prices at 0056 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 692.25 5.00 +0.73% +2.75% 619.47 78 CBOT corn 485.00 -1.00 -0.21% +0.00% 464.83 51 CBOT soy 1386.00 -2.50 -0.18% -0.73% 1367.63 39 CBOT rice $15.30 -$0.05 -0.36% +0.49% $15.65 53 WTI crude $99.10 $0.21 +0.21% +0.21% $100.82 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.390 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.24% USD/AUD 0.901 -0.001 -0.17% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)