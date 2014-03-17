SYDNEY, March 17 U.S. wheat futures rose more
than 0.5 percent on Monday, extending two-day gains to nearly 3
percent as political tensions in Ukraine clouded the outlook for
supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade May wheat climbed 0.73
percent to $6.92-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.6 percent on
Friday.
* May soybeans fell 0.18 percent to $13.86 a bushel,
having edged lower on Friday.
* May corn dropped 0.21 percent to $4.85 a bushel
after sliding 0.5 percent in the previous session.
* Russian state media said Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to
break with Ukraine and join Russia on Sunday, as Kiev accused
Moscow of pouring forces into the peninsula and warned
separatist leaders "the ground will burn under their feet".
* Wheat was also supported by dry weather across the U.S.
Plains, analysts said.
* The ongoing harvest of a large soybean crop in Brazil is
pushing supplies higher even as demand from China, the top buyer
of soybeans, is weakening.
* China is likely to stockpile 60 million tonnes of corn by
the end of April, the China National Grain and Oils Information
Centre (CNGOIC) said in a report on Friday.
* The levels were higher than earlier expected as outbreaks
of bird flu hurt domestic demand for feed grain, prompting
farmers to sell more to the government.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen began the week at the top of its recent range on
Monday as global markets were on edge after Crimean citizens
voted to be annexed by Russia, prompting risk-wary investors to
seek traditional safe-haven bets.
DATA (GMT)
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing
1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow
1315 U.S. Industrial output
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index
Grains prices at 0056 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 692.25 5.00 +0.73% +2.75% 619.47 78
CBOT corn 485.00 -1.00 -0.21% +0.00% 464.83 51
CBOT soy 1386.00 -2.50 -0.18% -0.73% 1367.63 39
CBOT rice $15.30 -$0.05 -0.36% +0.49% $15.65 53
WTI crude $99.10 $0.21 +0.21% +0.21% $100.82 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.390 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.24%
USD/AUD 0.901 -0.001 -0.17% -0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)