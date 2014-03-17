* Profit-taking drags down wheat
* Exporters strike deals to sell U.S. corn and soymeal
* Soybeans rise in rebound from losses
(Adds Egypt wheat tender, soybean data, closing prices)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 17 U.S. grain futures dropped on Monday in
profit-taking after concerns eased about political upheaval in Ukraine affecting
grain shipments.
Wheat pulled back after the May contract on Friday rose 2 percent over
Ukraine, the world's third largest corn exporter and a major wheat exporter.
Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to break away from Ukraine and join Russia in
a referendum on Sunday that alarmed the former Soviet republic.
"An absence of fresh unrest in the Black Sea Region has the marketplace
thinking that perhaps we got a bit too excited about Crimea," said Kayla
Burkhart, broker for SunPrairie Grain.
"Grain markets have started 'selling the fact' after 'buying the rumor' last
week on thoughts prices would be higher after the vote," she said.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 12-3/4 cents to $6.74-1/2 a
bushel. May corn slid 7 cents to $4.79 a bushel.
Ukraine could lose about 11 million tonnes of grain in the 2014 harvest due
to a sharp decrease in sowing area caused by a shortage of money, analyst UCAB
said on Monday. Up to 20 percent of Ukrainian arable land might not be sown this
year, mainly because of "the absence of any financing in connection with the
difficult economic and political situation".
Port activity has continued normally, however, and farmers have started
spring sowings, analysts said.
"Tensions in the Ukraine are easing for the moment at least," said Sterling
Smith, futures specialist for Citi. "Expect weakness as long as there are no
issues from the Crimea."
Private exporters reported the sale of 107,400 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico
for delivery in the marketing year that ends on Aug. 31, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture. They struck deals to sell 110,000 tonnes of U.S.
soymeal to unknown destinations for delivery in the marketing year that starts
on Oct. 1.
On Tuesday, traders will wait for the results of a wheat tender from Egypt's
main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities.
SOYBEANS REBOUND
May soybeans rose 3-1/4 cents to $13.91-3/4 a bushel in a rebound from
recent losses and amid some concerns about a grounded ship temporarily slowing
soy exports from Argentina, traders said.
A soybean cargo ship that ran aground nine days ago in Argentina's main
grains hub of Rosario has slowed exports longer than expected while port workers
threaten to go on strike later this month if hefty wage demands are not met.
"A small collection of minor items kept the soybeans from slipping back into
negative territory," Smith said.
Still, the May futures contract has a "heavy look," he said. "For the moment
lower looks to be the path of least resistance."
The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said its U.S. members
crushed 141.612 million bushels of soybeans in February, down from 156.943
million in January. Analysts had forecast a monthly crush of 140.9 million
bushels, according to a Reuters poll.
A bumper Brazilian harvest and weaker demand from China have weighed on
prices recently, along with bearish market talk the United States was making
unusual imports of Brazilian soybeans.
Chinese soybean importers canceled up to 600,000 tonnes of South American
soybean cargoes for shipment between March and May as an outbreak of bird flu in
the country and negative crush margins curb demand.
Prices at 4:34 p.m. CDT (2134 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 479.00 -7.00 -1.4% 13.5%
CBOT soy 1391.75 3.25 0.2% 6.0%
CBOT meal 446.60 2.60 0.6% 2.0%
CBOT soyoil 41.89 -0.40 -1.0% 7.9%
CBOT wheat 674.50 -12.75 -1.9% 11.4%
CBOT rice 1550.50 15.00 1.0% 0.0%
EU wheat 207.75 -3.75 -1.8% -0.6%
US crude 97.99 -0.81 -0.8% -0.4%
Dow Jones 16,247 182 1.1% -2.0%
Gold 1366.34 -15.40 -1.1% 13.4%
Euro/dollar 1.3921 0.0002 0.0% 2.0%
Dollar Index 79.3800 -0.0630 -0.1% -0.8%
Baltic Freight 1481 4 0.3% -35.0%
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Colin Packham in Sydney;
Editing by Andrew Hay and Grant McCool)