SYDNEY, March 18 U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, rebounding from losses of nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as dry weather across the key U.S. Plains weighs on crop conditions. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.3 percent to $6.76-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.9 percent on Monday when concerns over tensions in Ukraine eased slightly. Wheat remains not far off a four-and-a-half month high. * May soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $13.89 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Monday. * May corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.78-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.4 percent in the previous session. * The Kansas field office of the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service said in a weekly report on Monday that 34 percent of the Kansas wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 37 percent a week earlier. * In Oklahoma, another major wheat producer, 18 percent of the wheat was rated good to excellent, down from 22 percent a week earlier, USDA's Oklahoma field office said. * Ukraine could lose about 11 million tonnes of grain in the 2014 harvest due to a sharp decrease in sowing area caused by a shortage of money, analyst UCAB said on Monday. Up to 20 percent of Ukrainian arable land might not be sown this year, mainly because of "the absence of any financing in connection with the difficult economic and political situation". * Private exporters reported the sale of 107,400 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico for delivery in the marketing year that ends on Aug. 31, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * A soybean cargo ship that ran aground nine days ago in Argentina's main grains hub of Rosario has slowed exports longer than expected while port workers threaten to go on strike later this month if hefty wage demands are not met. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen was on the defensive and the euro stood firm in early trade on Tuesday as anxiety over the Ukraine crisis ebbed for the time being. * Brent oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday to near six-week lows, as ample global supplies outweighed concerns over continued tensions between Russia and the West over the fate of Crimea. * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the economy was improving after a winter slowdown. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany February Wholesale Price Index 1000 Germany March Zew Economic Sentiment 1000 Euro Zone January Trade Data 2145 New Zealand Q4 Current Accounts Data Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 676.75 2.25 +0.33% -1.53% 622.67 65 CBOT corn 478.50 -0.50 -0.10% -1.54% 465.83 57 CBOT soy 1389.00 -2.75 -0.20% +0.04% 1371.42 46 CBOT rice $15.49 -$0.02 -0.10% +1.74% $15.66 62 WTI crude $98.01 -$0.07 -0.07% -0.89% $100.75 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.393 $0.001 +0.06% +0.10% USD/AUD 0.909 0.000 +0.02% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)