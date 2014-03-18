SYDNEY, March 18 U.S. wheat futures rose on
Tuesday, rebounding from losses of nearly 2 percent in the
previous session, as dry weather across the key U.S. Plains
weighs on crop conditions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.3 percent to
$6.76-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.9 percent on Monday
when concerns over tensions in Ukraine eased slightly. Wheat
remains not far off a four-and-a-half month high.
* May soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $13.89 a bushel,
having firmed 0.2 percent on Monday.
* May corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.78-1/2 a bushel,
having slid 1.4 percent in the previous session.
* The Kansas field office of the USDA's National
Agricultural Statistics Service said in a weekly report on
Monday that 34 percent of the Kansas wheat crop was rated in
good to excellent condition, down from 37 percent a week
earlier.
* In Oklahoma, another major wheat producer, 18 percent of
the wheat was rated good to excellent, down from 22 percent a
week earlier, USDA's Oklahoma field office said.
* Ukraine could lose about 11 million tonnes of grain in the
2014 harvest due to a sharp decrease in sowing area caused by a
shortage of money, analyst UCAB said on Monday. Up to 20 percent
of Ukrainian arable land might not be sown this year, mainly
because of "the absence of any financing in connection with the
difficult economic and political situation".
* Private exporters reported the sale of 107,400 tonnes of
U.S. corn to Mexico for delivery in the marketing year that ends
on Aug. 31, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
* A soybean cargo ship that ran aground nine days ago in
Argentina's main grains hub of Rosario has slowed exports longer
than expected while port workers threaten to go on strike later
this month if hefty wage demands are not met.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven yen was on the defensive and the euro stood
firm in early trade on Tuesday as anxiety over the Ukraine
crisis ebbed for the time being.
* Brent oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday
to near six-week lows, as ample global supplies outweighed
concerns over continued tensions between Russia and the West
over the fate of Crimea.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing
from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased
over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the
economy was improving after a winter slowdown.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany February Wholesale Price Index
1000 Germany March Zew Economic Sentiment
1000 Euro Zone January Trade Data
2145 New Zealand Q4 Current Accounts Data
Grains prices at 0037 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 676.75 2.25 +0.33% -1.53% 622.67 65
CBOT corn 478.50 -0.50 -0.10% -1.54% 465.83 57
CBOT soy 1389.00 -2.75 -0.20% +0.04% 1371.42 46
CBOT rice $15.49 -$0.02 -0.10% +1.74% $15.66 62
WTI crude $98.01 -$0.07 -0.07% -0.89% $100.75 34
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.393 $0.001 +0.06% +0.10%
USD/AUD 0.909 0.000 +0.02% +0.71%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)