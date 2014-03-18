* Wheat under pressure as fears over Ukraine crisis ease
* Crop damage to U.S. winter wheat offsets pressure
* Soybeans and corn edge lower
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 18 U.S. wheat futures were little
changed in volatile trading on Tuesday as fears of an escalation
of the Ukraine crisis eased, while weather-related U.S. crop
damage offered support.
Soybeans fell, giving back most of Monday's gains, while
corn edged lower for a second session and taking its losses over
the two days to more than 1.5 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures where
unchanged at $6.74-1/2 a bushel, having opened up nearly 0.5
percent before falling nearly 0.2 percent. Wheat closed down 1.9
percent on Monday.
"The grain markets remain volatile in response to the
uncertain Black Sea situation," said Luke Mathews, commodities
strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Outside of the Black Sea, we are seeing worries mount about
the U.S. winter wheat crop conditions, especially in those
Southern Plains where dryness remains a significant issue."
Wheat has drawn strong support amid fears that unrest in
Ukraine could curb exports, although concerns were eased
slightly when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree
recognising the region as a sovereign state. Traders remain
anxious about any escalation of the most serious East-West
crisis since the end of the Cold War.
Ukraine could lose about 11 million tonnes of grain in the
2014 harvest due to a sharp decrease in sowing area caused by a
shortage of money, analyst UCAB said on Monday.
Traders said ongoing crop damage in key U.S. producing
states were supporting the market.
The Kansas field office of the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service said in a
weekly report on Monday that 34 percent of the Kansas wheat crop
was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 37 percent a
week earlier.
May corn was little changed to $4.78-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 1.45 percent on Monday.
May soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $13.89-1/2 a bushel,
reversing the previous session's gains.
Analysts said soybeans remain under pressure over signs of
weakening Chinese demand as bumper South American stocks hit the
market.
Port workers in Argentina are threatening to go on strike
later this month if hefty wage demands are not met.
Grains prices at 0238 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 674.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.86% 622.59 65
CBOT corn 478.75 -0.25 -0.05% -1.49% 465.84 57
CBOT soy 1389.75 -2.00 -0.14% +0.09% 1371.44 46
CBOT rice $15.45 -$0.06 -0.39% +1.44% $15.66 59
WTI crude $97.85 -$0.23 -0.23% -1.05% $100.75 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.393 $0.001 +0.08% +0.12%
USD/AUD 0.908 0.000 -0.04% +0.64%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)