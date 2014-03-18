* Wheat under pressure as fears over Ukraine crisis ease * Crop damage to U.S. winter wheat offsets pressure * Soybeans and corn edge lower By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 18 U.S. wheat futures were little changed in volatile trading on Tuesday as fears of an escalation of the Ukraine crisis eased, while weather-related U.S. crop damage offered support. Soybeans fell, giving back most of Monday's gains, while corn edged lower for a second session and taking its losses over the two days to more than 1.5 percent. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures where unchanged at $6.74-1/2 a bushel, having opened up nearly 0.5 percent before falling nearly 0.2 percent. Wheat closed down 1.9 percent on Monday. "The grain markets remain volatile in response to the uncertain Black Sea situation," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Outside of the Black Sea, we are seeing worries mount about the U.S. winter wheat crop conditions, especially in those Southern Plains where dryness remains a significant issue." Wheat has drawn strong support amid fears that unrest in Ukraine could curb exports, although concerns were eased slightly when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the region as a sovereign state. Traders remain anxious about any escalation of the most serious East-West crisis since the end of the Cold War. Ukraine could lose about 11 million tonnes of grain in the 2014 harvest due to a sharp decrease in sowing area caused by a shortage of money, analyst UCAB said on Monday. Traders said ongoing crop damage in key U.S. producing states were supporting the market. The Kansas field office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service said in a weekly report on Monday that 34 percent of the Kansas wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 37 percent a week earlier. May corn was little changed to $4.78-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.45 percent on Monday. May soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $13.89-1/2 a bushel, reversing the previous session's gains. Analysts said soybeans remain under pressure over signs of weakening Chinese demand as bumper South American stocks hit the market. Port workers in Argentina are threatening to go on strike later this month if hefty wage demands are not met. Grains prices at 0238 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 674.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.86% 622.59 65 CBOT corn 478.75 -0.25 -0.05% -1.49% 465.84 57 CBOT soy 1389.75 -2.00 -0.14% +0.09% 1371.44 46 CBOT rice $15.45 -$0.06 -0.39% +1.44% $15.66 59 WTI crude $97.85 -$0.23 -0.23% -1.05% $100.75 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.393 $0.001 +0.08% +0.12% USD/AUD 0.908 0.000 -0.04% +0.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)