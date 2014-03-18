* Funds renew buying in soybeans, analyst says
* Egypt's GASC books Russian, Romanian, U.S. wheat
* Kansas wheat crop ratings decline
(Updates with analyst comments, closing prices)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 18 U.S. soybean futures soared on
Tuesday as concerns about tighter supplies fueled a recovery
from losses last week, and wheat and corn futures also climbed.
"Soybeans continue to take the majority of their support
from simple supply and demand," said Karl Setzer, grain
solutions team leader for MaxYield Cooperative. "It is not out
of the question that the U.S. could deplete soybean reserves
this year without severe price rationing."
Stronger-than-expected domestic soybean crushing and export
sales have helped tighten U.S. supplies.
The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said
its U.S. members crushed 141.612 million bushels of soybeans in
February, slightly above the consensus in a Reuters poll of
140.9 million.
For export demand, total U.S. soybean export commitments as
of March 6 were 106 percent of the projected target for the crop
year that ends on Aug. 31, above the five-year average of 91
percent, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
data.
"Crush margins have improved recently, leading processors to
bid more aggressively for cash beans," said Joe Vaclavik,
president of Standard Grain.
The USDA , in a quarterly report due on March 31, will
likely report that, despite a larger U.S. harvest, domestic
soybean stocks at the beginning of the month were as tight as
they were a year ago, said Jerry Gidel, chief feed grains
analyst for Rice Dairy.
He estimated March 1 stocks at 1 billion bushels, compared
to 999 million the previous year, due to strong demand.
"The need to ration second half U.S. bean demand to 913
million bushels appears to be very tough," Gidel said.
May soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade advanced
26-1/2 cents to $14.18-1/4 per bushel. July soybeans were
up 20-1/2 cents at $13.95-3/4 a bushel.
The rally came after the May contract dropped 94-1/2 cents
from a contract high on March 7 to a two-week low on March 12.
Prices had jumped prior to a U.S. crop report on March 10 that
reduced the outlook for soybean inventories.
Bull spreading in the market, or buying the nearby May
contract and selling the July contract, was a sign of fresh
buying by funds, Hannagan said.
"You're seeing funds allocating money that they took out of
the market after the crop report," he said. "They decided, 'I
guess we're still in the same running out of beans situation.'"
EGYPT BUYS WHEAT
U.S. wheat futures jumped as Egypt, the world's biggest
importer of the grain, said it bought 175,000 tonnes of U.S.,
Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender.
Technical buying and crop concerns helped to lift prices,
traders said.
In Kansas, the top U.S. hard red winter wheat state, 34
percent of the crop was rated in good to excellent condition,
down from 37 percent a week earlier, according to the USDA's
National Agricultural Statistics Service.
CBOT May wheat futures surged 17-1/2 cents to
$6.92-1/2 a bushel. May corn gained 7-1/4 cents to
$4.86-1/4 a bushel.
Prices at 1:50 p.m. CDT (1850 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 486.25 7.25 1.5% 15.2%
CBOT soy 1395.75 20.50 1.5% 6.3%
CBOT meal 455.80 9.20 2.1% 4.1%
CBOT soyoil 42.27 0.38 0.9% 8.9%
CBOT wheat 692.50 17.50 2.6% 14.4%
CBOT rice 1540.00 -10.50 -0.7% -0.7%
EU wheat 208.50 0.75 0.4% -0.2%
US crude 99.56 1.48 1.5% 1.2%
Dow Jones 16,356 109 0.7% -1.3%
Gold 1358.06 -8.28 -0.6% 12.7%
Euro/dollar 1.3925 0.0005 0.0% 2.0%
Dollar Index 79.4280 0.0430 0.1% -0.8%
Baltic Freight 1518 37 2.5% -33.3%
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Colin Packham in
Sydney and Alexander Winning in London; Editing by David Evans
and Diane Craft)