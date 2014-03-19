SYDNEY, March 19 U.S. soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to an eight-day high, as strong demand for domestic crushing and export sales tighten U.S. inventories. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.26 percent to $14.22 a bushel, just below the session high of $14.24 a bushel, the highest since March 11. Soybeans firmed 1.92 percent on Tuesday. * May corn eased 0.1 percent to $4.85-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.5 percent in the previous session. * May wheat dropped 0.11 percent to $9.91-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.7 percent on Tuesday. * The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said its U.S. members crushed 141.612 million bushels of soybeans in February, slightly above the consensus in a Reuters poll of 140.9 million. * Total U.S. soybean export commitments as of March 6 were 106 percent of the projected target for the crop year that ends on Aug. 31, above the five-year average of 91 percent, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data. * In Kansas, the top U.S. hard red winter wheat state, 34 percent of the crop was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 37 percent a week earlier, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. MARKET NEWS * A modest easing of geopolitical tensions over Ukraine and a slight increase in U.S. Treasury yields took some premium away from the euro on Tuesday, leaving it flat against the U.S. dollar and weaker against the yen. * U.S. crude oil futures rose by more than $1 per barrel to its highest price in a week on Tuesday, following strong gains in equities outweighed forecasts for another build in domestic supplies, while Brent was bolstered by concerns over violence in Crimea. * U.S. stocks climbed for a second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin soothed anxiety that tensions over Ukraine could escalate. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1430 - The Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data. 1800 - The Federal Open Market Committee, the policy-making arm of the Federal Reserve, releases its statement on monetary policy after a two-day meeting. 1830- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference. Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 691.75 -0.75 -0.11% +2.56% 626.79 72 CBOT corn 485.75 -0.50 -0.10% +1.41% 467.34 63 CBOT soy 1422.00 3.75 +0.26% +2.17% 1376.40 58 CBOT rice $15.42 $0.02 +0.13% -0.55% $15.65 56 WTI crude $99.40 -$0.30 -0.30% +1.35% $100.88 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.393 $0.000 -0.04% +0.06% USD/AUD 0.912 0.000 -0.04% +0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)