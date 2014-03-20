SYDNEY, March 20 U.S. wheat futures fell nearly
0.5 percent on Thursday, edging lower on pressure from a firmer
U.S. dollar and profit taking after a steep rise in the previous
session on fears of crop damage from dry weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat down 0.5 percent to
$7.12-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 3.4 percent on Wednesday.
The grain is holding just off a five-month high touched in the
previous session.
* May soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $14.29-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
* May corn fell 0.5 percent to $4.85-1/2 a bushel,
having gained 0.3 percent in the previous session, and remains
in the middle of its range of the past three weeks.
* Wheat had drawn support from concerns over a lack of rain
in the U.S. Plains and dust storms in Texas that threaten to cut
production of hard red winter wheat.
* Commodity Weather Group said there was very little
potential for showers in the southwestern areas of the Plains
wheat belt during the next two weeks.
* Dry conditions have already taken a toll. In Kansas, 34
percent of the wheat crop was rated in good to excellent
condition as of Monday, down from 37 percent a week earlier.
* Supply concerns were in focus for soybeans as favorable
crush margins have prompted processors to bid aggressively for
the oilseed.
* Traders said up to five cargoes of Brazilian soybeans
could be headed to the United States because they were more
affordable than U.S. supplies.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar traded at two-week highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Thursday, having posted solid gains
after comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen prompted markets to
bring forward interest rate hike expectations.
* Brent oil futures fell on Wednesday as worries over
sanctions affecting Russian oil supplies eased, while U.S. crude
oil rose on an inventory draw at the benchmark's pricing hub and
ahead of the front month contract's expiration.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after comments from Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen raised the possibility of an earlier-
than-anticipated increase in interest rates.
DATA (GMT)
0700 Germany Producer prices
1230 U.S. Weekly initial jobless claims
1400 U.S. Existing home sales
1400 U.S. Leading index
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index
Grains prices at 0030 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 712.50 -3.25 -0.45% +2.89% 631.78 76
CBOT corn 485.50 -2.25 -0.46% -0.15% 468.60 61
CBOT soy 1429.25 -2.00 -0.14% +0.78% 1380.86 61
CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.02 -0.13% +0.65% $15.65 61
WTI crude $100.40 $0.03 +0.03% +0.70% $101.02 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.382 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.79%
USD/AUD 0.902 -0.002 -0.24% -1.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)