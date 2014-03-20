* U.S. wheat dips from its highest since early May

* Soybean prices extend gains as U.S. supply tightens (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat edged lower on Thursday as the market took a breather after climbing to its highest in 10 months in the last session as adverse weather threatens to reduce U.S. winter crop yields.

Soybean prices rose for a fourth consecutive day with tightening U.S. supplies underpinning the market, while corn slid after two sessions of gains.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat had fallen 0.2 percent to $7.14-1/2 a bushel by 0224 GMT, after rising more than 6 percent in the last two sessions. On Wednesday, the market touched its highest since early May on a continuation chart.

May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $14.34-1/4 a bushel, and May corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.86-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat prices have been buoyed by a lack of rain in the U.S. Plains and dust storms in Texas which are threatening to reduce production of hard red winter wheat, analysts said.

The crop, which was planted in the autumn, is starting to grow again after going dormant during the winter. It will be harvested in late spring and early summer.

"Deteriorating wheat crop conditions in some parts of the U.S. Plains appear to be the main driver of price gains in recent days," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne.

"Below-average rainfall is forecast over the next 14 days in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, while a powerful cold outbreak is forecast across the U.S. Midwest next week that will push deep into the southern U.S. states."

The dry weather has already taken a toll. In Kansas, 34 percent of the wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition as of Monday, down from 37 percent a week earlier.

Commodity funds bought a net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade wheat contracts and 6,000 soybean contracts, traders said.

The soybean market is being been supported by tightening supplies in the United States.

Supply concerns were in focus for soybeans as favorable crush margins have prompted processors to bid aggressively for the oilseed.

Traders said up to five cargoes of Brazilian soybeans could be headed to the United States because they were more affordable than U.S. supplies.

Imports of soybeans into the United States from Brazil would be bearish because they would increase the availability of supplies.

Grains prices at 0224 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 714.50 -1.25 -0.17% +5.93% 627.55 77 CBOT corn 486.25 -1.50 -0.31% +1.51% 467.36 63 CBOT soy 1434.25 3.00 +0.21% +3.05% 1376.81 63 CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.02 -0.13% -0.03% $15.65 61 WTI crude $100.50 $0.13 +0.13% +0.80% $101.02 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.383 -$0.011 -0.78% -0.68% USD/AUD 0.901 -0.011 -1.25% -0.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)