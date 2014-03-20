* U.S. wheat dips from its highest since early May
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat edged lower on
Thursday as the market took a breather after climbing to its
highest in 10 months in the last session as adverse weather
threatens to reduce U.S. winter crop yields.
Soybean prices rose for a fourth consecutive day with
tightening U.S. supplies underpinning the market, while corn
slid after two sessions of gains.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat had fallen 0.2
percent to $7.14-1/2 a bushel by 0224 GMT, after rising more
than 6 percent in the last two sessions. On Wednesday, the
market touched its highest since early May on a continuation
chart.
May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $14.34-1/4 a bushel,
and May corn fell 0.3 percent to $4.86-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat prices have been buoyed by a lack of rain in the U.S.
Plains and dust storms in Texas which are threatening to reduce
production of hard red winter wheat, analysts said.
The crop, which was planted in the autumn, is starting to
grow again after going dormant during the winter. It will be
harvested in late spring and early summer.
"Deteriorating wheat crop conditions in some parts of the
U.S. Plains appear to be the main driver of price gains in
recent days," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist
at ANZ in Melbourne.
"Below-average rainfall is forecast over the next 14 days in
Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, while a powerful cold outbreak is
forecast across the U.S. Midwest next week that will push deep
into the southern U.S. states."
The dry weather has already taken a toll. In Kansas, 34
percent of the wheat crop was rated in good to excellent
condition as of Monday, down from 37 percent a week earlier.
Commodity funds bought a net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade
wheat contracts and 6,000 soybean contracts, traders said.
The soybean market is being been supported by tightening
supplies in the United States.
Supply concerns were in focus for soybeans as favorable
crush margins have prompted processors to bid aggressively for
the oilseed.
Traders said up to five cargoes of Brazilian soybeans could
be headed to the United States because they were more affordable
than U.S. supplies.
Imports of soybeans into the United States from Brazil would
be bearish because they would increase the availability of
supplies.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)