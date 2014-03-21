SYDNEY, March 21 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Friday, rebounding from losses of more than 1 percent in the previous session, as the grain was poised to record its biggest three-week rally in 20 months as concerns over potential crop damage in the U.S. underpinned recent support. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat up 2.5 percent for the week, the third consecutive weekly gain. * Three-week gains for front-month wheat futures up more than 17 percent, the biggest rally for the period since July 2012. * May soybeans up 3.4 percent for the week, rebounding from losses of nearly 5 percent last week. * May corn down 1.4 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly slide. * Commodity Weather Group said forecasts turned slightly wetter for the last days of March and first days of April. However, the Plains breadbasket should remain dry for most of the next 10 days, stressing the hard red winter wheat crop as it comes out of dormancy, according to the forecast. * Analyst Strategie Grains on Thursday raised slightly its forecast for this year's soft wheat harvest in the European Union as it increased estimate of the area sown with wheat in some EU countries. * A leading Chinese soy buyer is in talks to resell five or six cargoes from Brazil, equivalent to about 360,000 tonnes of soybeans, to the U.S. market, an executive at the firm said. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, but could struggle to extend gains as investors awaited more clarity on the Federal Reserve's policy path. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday as sanctions against Russia injected a new risk premium into the market and strong equities provided support, while U.S. crude fell ahead of the April contract's expiry. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, after a batch of economic data pointed to an improving economy and investors reassessed Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments that had fueled speculation of an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the central bank. DATA (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Current account 0900 Euro zone Net investment flow 0900 Italy Industrial orders 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 704.25 0.50 +0.07% -1.61% 635.63 69 CBOT corn 479.00 0.50 +0.10% -1.79% 469.35 53 CBOT soy 1433.25 -0.50 -0.03% +0.14% 1384.98 64 CBOT rice $15.55 $0.00 -0.03% +0.19% $15.65 64 WTI crude $98.69 -$0.21 -0.21% -1.67% $101.01 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.378 $0.000 +0.01% -0.38% USD/AUD 0.904 0.000 +0.06% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)