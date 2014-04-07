SINGAPORE, April 7 U.S. wheat futures edged up early on Monday after falling to a three-week trough in the prior session on forecasts for rains in the U.S. Plains that eased worries over crop yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery was up 1-3/4 cents at $6.71-1/2 a bushel by 0044 GMT. The contract fell to as low as $6.58-3/4 on Friday and ended the week down 3.7 percent. * Wheat's gains may be short-lived amid forecasts for rains that would bring much-needed moisture to U.S. growing areas this week. The region's wheat crop is emerging from dormancy and will need increasing amounts of moisture as it develops over the next few months. * Chicago corn slipped a cent to $5.00-3/4 per bushel. Soybeans were nearly flat at $14.74. * China has still not approved a gene-modified strain of corn known as MIR162, prolonging a ban that has seen nearly 1 million tonnes of the U.S. grain turned away from Chinese ports since November. * Merck & Co Inc wants to feed its controversial feed additive Zilmax to 240,000 U.S. cattle to prove it is safe. But there is a problem: giant meat processors like Cargill Inc don't want to touch animals fed with the drug. * Argentinian farmers are expected to plant 10 percent more wheat this year than in 2013, with high world prices and favorable weather forecasts pushing growers to sow up to 4 million hectares (10 million acres) with the grain, analysts said. * U.S. livestock exporters hope China will lift restrictions on imports of live U.S. pigs by the end of April if tests can be agreed for a virus deadly to piglets, a trade group said. China is the world's No. 1 pork consumer. MARKETS NEWS * Commodity currencies including the Australian dollar held on to solid gains as the dollar and euro fell to the wayside and even lost ground to an otherwise soft yen. * Some Asian equities followed Wall Street lower but others edged up, encouraged by U.S. jobs data that was firm enough to soothe concerns about the health of the U.S. recovery but not so strong as to hasten the end of policy stimulus. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output Feb 0830 Euro zone Sentix index April 1400 U.S. Employment trends March 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Feb Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 671.50 1.75 +0.26% -0.67% 668.38 42 CBOT corn 500.75 -1.00 -0.20% +0.15% 484.71 60 CBOT soy 1474.00 0.25 +0.02% -0.08% 1427.48 64 CBOT rice $15.74 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.22% $15.50 64 WTI crude $100.90 -$0.24 -0.24% -0.24% $100.70 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.370 $0.000 +0.01% -0.11% USD/AUD 0.929 0.000 -0.02% +0.65% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)