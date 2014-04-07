SINGAPORE, April 7 U.S. wheat futures edged up
early on Monday after falling to a three-week trough in the
prior session on forecasts for rains in the U.S. Plains that
eased worries over crop yields.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery was up
1-3/4 cents at $6.71-1/2 a bushel by 0044 GMT. The contract fell
to as low as $6.58-3/4 on Friday and ended the week down 3.7
percent.
* Wheat's gains may be short-lived amid forecasts for rains
that would bring much-needed moisture to U.S. growing areas this
week. The region's wheat crop is emerging from dormancy and will
need increasing amounts of moisture as it develops over the next
few months.
* Chicago corn slipped a cent to $5.00-3/4 per bushel.
Soybeans were nearly flat at $14.74.
* China has still not approved a gene-modified strain of
corn known as MIR162, prolonging a ban that has seen nearly 1
million tonnes of the U.S. grain turned away from Chinese ports
since November.
* Merck & Co Inc wants to feed its controversial
feed additive Zilmax to 240,000 U.S. cattle to prove it is safe.
But there is a problem: giant meat processors like Cargill Inc
don't want to touch animals fed with the drug.
* Argentinian farmers are expected to plant 10 percent more
wheat this year than in 2013, with high world prices and
favorable weather forecasts pushing growers to sow up to 4
million hectares (10 million acres) with the grain, analysts
said.
* U.S. livestock exporters hope China will lift restrictions
on imports of live U.S. pigs by the end of April if tests can be
agreed for a virus deadly to piglets, a trade group said. China
is the world's No. 1 pork consumer.
MARKETS NEWS
* Commodity currencies including the Australian dollar held
on to solid gains as the dollar and euro fell to the wayside and
even lost ground to an otherwise soft yen.
* Some Asian equities followed Wall Street lower but others
edged up, encouraged by U.S. jobs data that was firm enough to
soothe concerns about the health of the U.S. recovery but not so
strong as to hasten the end of policy stimulus.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output Feb
0830 Euro zone Sentix index April
1400 U.S. Employment trends March
1900 U.S. Consumer credit Feb
Grains prices at 0044 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 671.50 1.75 +0.26% -0.67% 668.38 42
CBOT corn 500.75 -1.00 -0.20% +0.15% 484.71 60
CBOT soy 1474.00 0.25 +0.02% -0.08% 1427.48 64
CBOT rice $15.74 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.22% $15.50 64
WTI crude $100.90 -$0.24 -0.24% -0.24% $100.70 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.370 $0.000 +0.01% -0.11%
USD/AUD 0.929 0.000 -0.02% +0.65%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)