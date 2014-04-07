* Wheat rebounds after falling below 200-day moving average * Corn falls, soybeans firm By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 7 U.S wheat futures drew support from technical buying to rise on Monday, rebounding from a three-week low hit in the previous session when forecasts for rains eased fears over potential crop damage. Corn slid for the first time in three sessions despite concerns over potential planting delays, while soybeans edged higher. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures rose 0.45 percent to $6.72-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.93 percent on Friday when prices hit a three-week low. "Wheat finished about 10 cents off the low on Friday after gaining support from the 200-day moving average so it looks as though there is some technical support continuing," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Wheat hit a session low of $6.58-3/4 a bushel on Friday, below the 200-day moving average, before closing at $6.69-3/4 a bushel. Despite rebounding, traders said gains were capped by forecasts for rain, easing concerns over potential damage to the U.S. winter wheat crop in the crop's critical stage of development. Updated models call for rains that would bring much-needed moisture to U.S. growing areas this week. The region's wheat crop is emerging from dormancy and will need increasing amounts of moisture as it develops over the next few months. Traders also noted some position-squaring ahead of the next U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) latest monthly supply/demand report on April 9. Analysts expect the USDA to raise its forecast of U.S. 2013/14 wheat ending stocks in its report this week, according to a Reuters survey. May corn fell 0.2 percent to $5.00-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.35 percent in the previous session. Corn had drawn some support from fears that cold weather across the United States could delay plantings. However, analysts said much of these concerns may have been overblown with modern farm machinery meaning acreage can be planted very quickly when conditions improve. May soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $14.75-1/2 a bushel, having edged down 0.1 percent on Friday. Grains prices at 0309 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 672.75 3.00 +0.45% -0.48% 668.42 43 CBOT corn 500.75 -1.00 -0.20% +0.15% 484.71 60 CBOT soy 1475.50 1.75 +0.12% +0.02% 1427.53 65 CBOT rice $15.72 -$0.04 -0.25% +0.13% $15.50 62 WTI crude $100.87 -$0.27 -0.27% -0.27% $100.70 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.370 $0.000 -0.04% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.929 -0.001 -0.06% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)