* Soy rises on expectations of tight U.S. supply * Wheat gains as crop deteriorates in U.S. grain belt (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 8 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some of last session's losses on expectations that a U.S. government report will show tighter supplies. Wheat also ticked up, rising for a second consecutive day with the deteriorating condition of the U.S. winter crop underpinning the market. Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.76-3/4 a bushel by 0302 GMT, while May soybeans added 0.3 percent to $14.69-1/4 a bushel, after easing 0.6 percent on Monday. For corn, there was bearish news from China as the quarantine bureau approved imports from Brazil, adding to a growing list of suppliers competing for shipments to the second-largest consumer of the grain. Earlier, imports had been approved from Argentina, Ukraine and others. May corn rose 0.1 percent to $4.99-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent in the previous session. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report on Wednesday is expected to tighten the outlooks for U.S. supplies of wheat, corn and soybeans. "We have the USDA report coming out and maybe they tweak old-crop soybean stocks in the U.S., the market is watching that," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne. U.S. soy supplies have been gobbled up by domestic crushers and foreign buyers like China, the top importer of the oilseed. Private exporters struck deals to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year, which starts on Sept. 1, the USDA said. Still, increased imports of soybeans from South America are expected to alleviate tight supplies in the United States. Wheat is being supported by worsening conditions for the hard red winter wheat crop in top producing U.S. states. "There are still enough weather issues, I don't think we can see a break in grain prices," said Deane. The health of the wheat crop in Kansas, the largest U.S. producer, has worsened for the fourth week in a row as dry soil and lack of rain continued to take a toll, the USDA said on Monday. In Kansas, 29 percent of the crop was rated in good to excellent condition, down from 32 percent a week earlier, the Kansas field office of USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service said. In Oklahoma, 15 percent of the winter wheat was rated good to excellent, down from 17 percent a week ago. The amount rated poor to very poor rose to 48 percent from 44 percent the previous week. Weekend rains in the U.S. Plains breadbasket were lighter than expected, and there were doubts that an upcoming storm system would bring significant relief to the crops. The USDA delayed until Tuesday the release of its first nationwide weekly crop-progress report for 2014, which was expected to show a decline in U.S. winter wheat condition ratings due to the persistent dryness. Prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 676.75 0.50 +0.07% +0.11% 668.55 47 CBOT corn 499.50 0.25 +0.05% -0.10% 484.67 60 CBOT soy 1469.25 5.00 +0.34% -0.41% 1427.32 60 CBOT rice $15.59 $0.00 +0.00% -0.70% $15.50 51 WTI crude $100.95 $0.51 +0.51% -0.19% $100.68 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.374 -$0.005 -0.36% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.928 0.003 +0.34% +0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)