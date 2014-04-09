SYDNEY, April 9 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
third consecutive on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said the condition of the winter crop deteriorated
to its lowest ranking in 12 years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.36 percent
to at $6.83-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent on
Tuesday.
* May soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $14.85-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 1.25 percent on Tuesday.
* May corn rose 0.1 percent to $5.08 a bushel, having
gained 1.56 percent in the previous session.
* The USDA said in its first weekly crop progress report of
2014 that 35 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good
to excellent condition, down from 62 percent in November, ahead
of the crop's winter dormancy.
* The rating was also down from a year ago, when USDA rated
36 percent of the crop as good to excellent.
* The USDA in its monthly supply/demand report on Wednesday
is likely to lower its forecasts of U.S. 2013/14 corn and
soybean ending stocks due to robust exports, according to
analysts surveyed by Reuters.
* Corn drew additional support from a sluggish start to
planting in the heart of the U.S. Corn Belt, where soil
temperatures are still too cold after a harsh winter.
* Soybeans draws support from expectations that USDA will
cut its outlook for U.S. 2013/14 soybean ending stocks to 139
million bushels, the smallest in five years. USDA also was
expected to cut its forecast for the Brazilian soybean harvest
to 87.43 million bushels.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished at three-week lows against a basket
of major currencies on Wednesday, having broken decisively lower
as the yen squeezed higher and even the euro gained a tailwind.
* U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday
in a technical-driven rally boosted by a weaker U.S. dollar and
forecasts for a draw on stockpiles of domestic oil products.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing
streak as investors bought beaten-down social media and Internet
shares.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Exports Feb
0600 Germany Imports Feb
1400 U.S. Wholesale sales Feb
1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes for March meeting
1700 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates
Grains prices at 0025 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 683.50 2.50 +0.37% +1.07% 673.23 50
CBOT corn 508.00 1.00 +0.20% +1.75% 487.75 69
CBOT soy 1485.50 3.00 +0.20% +1.45% 1433.28 65
CBOT rice $15.58 $0.00 +0.00% -1.17% $15.48 50
WTI crude $102.33 -$0.23 -0.22% +1.88% $100.73 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.379 -$0.001 -0.04% +0.35%
USD/AUD 0.934 -0.002 -0.19% +0.78%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)