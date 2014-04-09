* Wheat near 1-wk high as U.S. crop condition takes hit
* Corn, soy buoyed by positioning ahead of USDA report
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 9 Chicago wheat rose for a
third session on Wednesday to trade near a one-week high, after
the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed fears that the
winter crop condition is worsening due to adverse weather.
Corn climbed to its highest since April 1 and soybeans
gained for a second straight session ahead of a report expected
to forecast lower ending stocks for both commodities.
The USDA said in its first weekly crop progress report of
2014 that 35 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good
to excellent condition, down from 62 percent in November, ahead
of the crop's winter dormancy.
The rating was also down from a year ago, when USDA rated 36
percent of the crop as good to excellent.
"I think the crop progress report is quite supportive for
prices as the poor condition of the U.S. winter wheat crop could
result in lower yields," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"For corn and soybeans, investors are taking positions as
there are expectations that the USDA will reduce its stocks
forecast."
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat had climbed 0.4
percent to at $6.83-3/4 a bushel by 0212 GMT, trading near its
highest since April 2.
May soybeans added 0.5 percent to $14.90-1/4 a bushel,
while May corn gained 0.5 percent to $5.09-1/2 a bushel.
The USDA in its monthly supply/demand report due at 1700 GMT
is likely to lower its forecasts of U.S. 2013/14 corn and
soybean ending stocks due to robust exports, according to
analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Corn drew additional support from a sluggish start to
planting in the heart of the U.S. Corn Belt, where soil
temperatures are still too cold after a harsh winter.
Still, gains in corn futures were capped by China's move to
allow Brazilian corn imports to start this month. The step is a
further blow to U.S. exports to the world's No.2 consumer of the
grain already hurt by the discovery of an unapproved genetically
modified strain in shipments.
The USDA is likely to cut its outlook for U.S. 2013/14
soybean ending stocks to 139 million bushels, the smallest in
five years. It is also expected to cut its forecast for the
Brazilian soybean harvest to 87.43 million bushels.
Prices at 0212 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 683.75 2.75 +0.40% +2.09% 670.73 53
CBOT corn 509.50 2.50 +0.49% +1.54% 486.27 70
CBOT soy 1490.25 7.75 +0.52% +1.12% 1430.58 68
CBOT rice $15.59 $0.01 +0.06% -1.11% $15.48 51
WTI crude $102.36 -$0.20 -0.20% +1.91% $100.73 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.000 -0.04% +0.12%
USD/AUD 0.937 0.013 +1.38% +1.20%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)