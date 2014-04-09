* Wheat near 1-wk high as U.S. crop condition takes hit * Corn, soy buoyed by positioning ahead of USDA report (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 9 Chicago wheat rose for a third session on Wednesday to trade near a one-week high, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed fears that the winter crop condition is worsening due to adverse weather. Corn climbed to its highest since April 1 and soybeans gained for a second straight session ahead of a report expected to forecast lower ending stocks for both commodities. The USDA said in its first weekly crop progress report of 2014 that 35 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good to excellent condition, down from 62 percent in November, ahead of the crop's winter dormancy. The rating was also down from a year ago, when USDA rated 36 percent of the crop as good to excellent. "I think the crop progress report is quite supportive for prices as the poor condition of the U.S. winter wheat crop could result in lower yields," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "For corn and soybeans, investors are taking positions as there are expectations that the USDA will reduce its stocks forecast." Chicago Board of Trade May wheat had climbed 0.4 percent to at $6.83-3/4 a bushel by 0212 GMT, trading near its highest since April 2. May soybeans added 0.5 percent to $14.90-1/4 a bushel, while May corn gained 0.5 percent to $5.09-1/2 a bushel. The USDA in its monthly supply/demand report due at 1700 GMT is likely to lower its forecasts of U.S. 2013/14 corn and soybean ending stocks due to robust exports, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters. Corn drew additional support from a sluggish start to planting in the heart of the U.S. Corn Belt, where soil temperatures are still too cold after a harsh winter. Still, gains in corn futures were capped by China's move to allow Brazilian corn imports to start this month. The step is a further blow to U.S. exports to the world's No.2 consumer of the grain already hurt by the discovery of an unapproved genetically modified strain in shipments. The USDA is likely to cut its outlook for U.S. 2013/14 soybean ending stocks to 139 million bushels, the smallest in five years. It is also expected to cut its forecast for the Brazilian soybean harvest to 87.43 million bushels. Prices at 0212 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 683.75 2.75 +0.40% +2.09% 670.73 53 CBOT corn 509.50 2.50 +0.49% +1.54% 486.27 70 CBOT soy 1490.25 7.75 +0.52% +1.12% 1430.58 68 CBOT rice $15.59 $0.01 +0.06% -1.11% $15.48 51 WTI crude $102.36 -$0.20 -0.20% +1.91% $100.73 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.000 -0.04% +0.12% USD/AUD 0.937 0.013 +1.38% +1.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)