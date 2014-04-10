SYDNEY, April 10 U.S. wheat futures fell for the second consecutive session on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture increased its forecast for higher global wheat supplies above market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat futures fell 0.15 percent to $6.68 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent in the previous session. * May soybeans fell 0.23 percent to $14.91-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Wednesday. * May corn fell 0.45 percent to $5.00 a bushel, having slid 0.9 percent in the previous session. * USDA raised its forecast for higher global wheat supplies in 2013-14 to 186.68 million tonnes, above a range of trade estimates. The figure was an upward revision from USDA's March forecast of 183.81 million tonnes. * USDA pared its U.S. 2013-14 corn ending stocks forecast to 1.331 billion bushels, below an average of trade estimates for 1.403 billion. * But the government made only a modest cut to its 2013-14 ending stocks forecast, which at 158 million tonnes surpassed the average trade estimate of 157.7 million tonnes. * USDA cut its forecast for the 2013-14 soybean carry over to 135 million bushels, down 10 million from last month. The figure was below an average of trade estimates for 139 million bushels and would represent a 10-year low, if realised by the end of the marketing year on Aug. 31. MARKET NEWS * The dollar drifted at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having fallen for a fourth session after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting disappointed dollar bulls. * U.S. crude rose more than $1 on Wednesday, driven by a technical rally and unexpectedly high gasoline demand, while tensions between Russia and the West underpinned Brent crude prices. * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed a more supportive central bank than investors had previously expected. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Trade data March 0645 France Industrial output Feb 1230 U.S. Import prices March 1230 U.S. Export prices March 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1800 U.S. Federal budget March Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 668.00 -1.00 -0.15% -1.91% 675.38 42 CBOT corn 500.00 -2.25 -0.45% -1.38% 489.08 55 CBOT soy 1491.75 -3.50 -0.23% +0.62% 1436.99 67 CBOT rice $15.55 $0.04 +0.26% -0.19% $15.47 51 WTI crude $103.34 -$0.26 -0.25% +0.76% $100.80 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.387 $0.001 +0.09% +0.54% USD/AUD 0.939 0.000 -0.01% +0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)