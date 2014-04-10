* Wheat drops as USDA raises global stocks forecast * Soybean ease after rally, Chinese demand in focus (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 10 U.S. wheat fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its forecast for global wheat supplies above the market expectation. Soybeans edged lower after climbing above $15 a bushel in the last session on estimates of lower U.S. 2013-14 carry over stock, while corn lost more ground. Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat futures fell 0.3 percent to $6.67 a bushel by 0330 GMT, adding to 1.9 percent decline in the previous session. May soybeans lost 0.2 percent to $14.93 a bushel and May corn gave up 0.5 percent to $4.99-3/4 a bushel. "The report is bearish for the wheat market as there is going to be increase in stocks," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia. "The use of wheat in animal feed is going down." The USDA raised its forecast for higher global wheat supplies in 2013-14 to 186.68 million tonnes, above a range of trade estimates. The figure was an upward revision from USDA's March forecast of 183.81 million tonnes. It pared its U.S. 2013-14 corn ending stocks forecast to 1.331 billion bushels, below an average of trade estimates for 1.403 billion. But the government made only a modest cut to its 2013-14 ending stocks forecast, which at 158 million tonnes surpassed the average trade estimate of 157.7 million tonnes. The USDA cut its forecast for the 2013-14 soybean carry over to 135 million bushels, down 10 million from last month. The figure was below an average of trade estimates for 139 million bushels and would represent a 10-year low, if realised by the end of the marketing year on Aug. 31. "For soybeans, increased exports is tightening the balance sheet," said Cooper. "In addition, Brazilian crop was cut by a million tonnes." Prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 667.00 -2.00 -0.30% -2.06% 675.34 41 CBOT corn 499.75 -2.50 -0.50% -1.43% 489.07 55 CBOT soy 1493.00 -2.25 -0.15% +0.71% 1437.03 69 CBOT rice $15.55 $0.04 +0.29% -0.16% $15.47 51 WTI crude $103.26 -$0.34 -0.33% +0.68% $100.80 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.385 -$0.001 -0.04% +0.40% USD/AUD 0.941 0.002 +0.22% +0.50% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)