SYDNEY, April 11 U.S. soybeans fell for the second straight session on Friday as Chinese defaults continued to weigh, though the oilseed was set to finish the week in positive territory after the U.S. government pegged end-of-season supplies at a 10-year low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat down 1.3 percent for the week, the second straight weekly fall. * May soybeans up 0.3 percent for the week, the fourth straight weekly gain. * May corn down 0.4 percent for the week, the first slide in three weeks. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its forecast for higher 2013/14 global wheat ending stocks to 186.68 million tonnes, above trade estimates. ID:nUID9FEAB7] * Showers this weekend and another rain event next week could bring much-needed moisture to parts of the southern U.S. Plains winter wheat belt, including central Kansas, a meteorologist said Thursday. * Chinese importers have defaulted on at least 500,000 tonnes of U.S. and Brazilian soybean cargoes worth around $300 million, the biggest in a decade, as buyers struggle to get credit amid losses in processing beans. * USDA's weekly export sales report on Thursday, which pegged sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 41,800 tonnes, below trade expectations and a low for the 2013/14 marketing year. * The USDA cut its forecast for the 2013-14 soybean carry over to 135 million bushels, down 10 million from last month. The figure was below an average of trade estimates of 139 million bushels and would be a 10-year low, if realised by the end of the marketing year on Aug. 31. MARKET NEWS * The dollar drifted at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having fallen for a fourth session after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting disappointed dollar bulls. * Global crude oil drifted modestly lower on Thursday, pressured by weaker economic data from China as well as the prospect of a rebound in oil exports from Libya. * The Nasdaq suffered its biggest drop in two-and-a-half years on Thursday after another sharp selloff in biotech and momentum names, including Gilead Sciences and TripAdvisor, increasing investor anxiety about a broader pullback. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Producer prices March 0130 China Consumer prices March 0645 France Current account Feb 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index April Grains prices at 0100 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 660.00 -2.25 -0.34% -1.35% 677.11 35 CBOT corn 499.75 -1.50 -0.30% -0.50% 490.33 52 CBOT soy 1478.75 -3.50 -0.24% -1.10% 1438.83 57 CBOT rice $15.54 -$0.09 -0.61% +0.23% $15.47 48 WTI crude $103.17 -$0.23 -0.22% -0.42% $100.82 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.389 $0.000 +0.02% +0.25% USD/AUD 0.937 -0.004 -0.46% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)