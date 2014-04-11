* Soybeans fall as China defaults on 500,000 tonnes * Wheat stretches losses on forecasts for rain By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 11 U.S. soybeans fell for a second straight session on Friday, dropping further below a more than eight-month high reached earlier this week, as Chinese defaults on purchases of the oilseed weighed on prices. Wheat edged down, dropping for a third day in a row, on wetter forecasts for parts of the drought-hit southern Plains wheat belt, while corn also slipped. Both were poised to post a weekly drop, the first in three weeks for corn. Chicago Board of Trade May soybean futures fell 0.56 percent to $14.74 a bushel by 0346 GMT, having closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session. Soy prices hit a more than eight-month top of $15.12 on Wednesday. "Soybeans are under pressure on continued worries over China," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Signs of a slow down in China could weigh on demand for soybeans." The sell-off in soybeans was triggered after Reuters reported that Chinese importers defaulted on at least 500,000 tonnes of U.S. and Brazilian soybean cargoes worth around $300 million, the biggest in a decade, as buyers struggled to get credit amid losses in processing beans. The drop in soy prices triggered by the news of Chinese defaults offset gains seen earlier in the week when the U.S Department of Agriculture pegged ending stocks at a 10-year low. The USDA cut its forecast for the 2013-14 soybean carry over to 135 million bushels, down 10 million from last month. The figure was below an average of trade estimates of 139 million bushels and would be a 10-year low, if realised by the end of the marketing year on Aug. 31. Traders are now eying Chinese GDP data, retail sales and industrial activity figures due next week for indications on the health of the world's No.2 economy. May wheat futures fell 0.15 percent to $6.61-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Thursday, and is on track for a more than a percent drop this week - its second straight weekly loss. Showers this weekend and next week could bring much-needed moisture to parts of the southern U.S. Plains winter wheat belt, including central Kansas, World Weather Inc said. Wheat also came under pressure from USDA's weekly export sales report on Thursday, which pegged sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 41,800 tonnes, below trade expectations and a low for the 2013/14 marketing year. May corn fell 0.4 percent to $4.99-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 0.5 percent for the week. Grains prices at 0346 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 661.25 -1.00 -0.15% -1.16% 677.15 36 CBOT corn 499.25 -2.00 -0.40% -0.60% 490.31 52 CBOT soy 1474.00 -8.25 -0.56% -1.42% 1438.68 55 CBOT rice $15.62 -$0.01 -0.10% +0.74% $15.47 55 WTI crude $103.17 -$0.23 -0.22% -0.42% $100.82 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.389 $0.000 +0.04% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.938 -0.003 -0.35% -0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)