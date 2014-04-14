* Ukraine a major exporter of wheat * Cold weather adds support to wheat - analysts * Soybeans and corn rebound from losses By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 14 U.S. wheat futures rose 2 percent on Monday as tensions escalated in Ukraine, stoking fears of potential supply disruptions from one of the world's largest exporters. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures were up 1.7 percent at $6.71-1/2 a bushel at 0045 GMT, having earlier hit a session high of $6.73-1/2 a bushel. Wheat closed down 0.3 percent on Friday. "Tensions in the Ukraine have risen," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "A re-escalation of violence in that Black Sea region will refocus market attention on the potential consequence it could have for either plantings or trade." Ukraine has given pro-Russian separatists a Monday morning deadline to disarm or face a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" by its armed forces, raising the risk of a military confrontation with Moscow. Wheat also drew additional support from forecasts for further cold weather across the U.S. Plains, adding to concerns over potential crop damage. Updated weather models expect a cold front to hit key growing regions this week, with the condition of the U.S. winter wheat crop already at a 12-year low. May soybeans futures rose 0.3 percent to $14.66-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent in the previous session. Soybeans have come under sustained pressure in recent sessions after Reuters reported that Chinese importers defaulted on at least 500,000 tonnes of U.S. and Brazilian soybean cargoes worth around $300 million - the biggest in a decade - as buyers struggled to get credit amid losses in processing beans. May corn futures rose 0.5 percent to $5.00-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Friday. Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 671.50 11.25 +1.70% +1.40% 678.45 47 CBOT corn 500.75 2.25 +0.45% -0.10% 491.29 54 CBOT soy 1466.75 3.75 +0.26% -1.05% 1440.23 51 CBOT rice $15.67 $0.01 +0.06% +0.19% $15.48 61 WTI crude $104.11 $0.37 +0.36% +0.36% $100.82 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.385 -$0.004 -0.27% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.940 0.001 +0.05% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)