SINGAPORE, April 15 U.S. wheat futures edged
lower on Tuesday after rising the most in three weeks in the
prior session, but a modest drop suggests investors remain
concerned about weather impacts on the U.S. crop and tensions
over Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery was
off 0.6 percent at $6.74-3/4 a bushel by 0032 GMT, after
climbing 2.8 percent on Monday when it touched a near two-week
high of $6.89-1/2.
* The U.S. National Weather Service warned of freeze for
Tuesday morning across wheat-growing areas in western Oklahoma
and parts of northern Texas. Winter wheat becomes more
vulnerable to freeze injury as it matures in the spring.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department rated the winter wheat
crop at 34 percent good to excellent, one percentage point below
last week and two points below a year ago, broadly in line with
market expectations.
* CBOT corn slipped 0.3 percent to $5.01-3/4 per
bushel and soybean gained 0.2 percent to $14.79-1/2.
* Three percent of the U.S. corn crop was planted as of
Sunday, in line with analysts' expectations ranging from 1 to 5
percent, the USDA said in its first such plantings update of
2014.
* Rising turmoil in Ukraine and persistent dry weather
throughout the Black Sea region prompted French analyst Agritel
to cut its 2014 grain output forecasts for the region. Ukraine
and Russia, among the world's largest grain exporters, have
struggled to raise financing to sow spring grains including
maize, with lenders tightening payment procedures due to the
instability in the region.
* Pro-Russian separatists ignored an ultimatum to leave
occupied government buildings in eastern Ukraine and instead
seized more buildings as the government failed to follow through
on a threatened military crackdown.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar started off the Asian session on firmer footing
after U.S. retail sales data signalled a brighter outlook for
the U.S. economy.
* U.S. crude oil futures fell below $104 a barrel as
expectations for rising production added to estimates of
increased stockpiles.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment April
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Feb
1230 U.S. Consumer prices March
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing April
1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow Feb
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index April
Grains prices at 0032 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 674.75 -4.00 -0.59% +2.20% 679.73 50
CBOT corn 501.75 -1.25 -0.25% +0.65% 491.95 54
CBOT soy 1479.50 3.25 +0.22% +1.13% 1442.43 56
CBOT rice $15.46 $0.04 +0.26% -1.25% $15.47 44
WTI crude $103.36 -$0.69 -0.66% -0.37% $100.81 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.382 $0.000 -0.01% -0.48%
USD/AUD 0.942 0.000 -0.05% +0.24%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)