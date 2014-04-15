SINGAPORE, April 15 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday after rising the most in three weeks in the prior session, but a modest drop suggests investors remain concerned about weather impacts on the U.S. crop and tensions over Ukraine. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery was off 0.6 percent at $6.74-3/4 a bushel by 0032 GMT, after climbing 2.8 percent on Monday when it touched a near two-week high of $6.89-1/2. * The U.S. National Weather Service warned of freeze for Tuesday morning across wheat-growing areas in western Oklahoma and parts of northern Texas. Winter wheat becomes more vulnerable to freeze injury as it matures in the spring. * The U.S. Agriculture Department rated the winter wheat crop at 34 percent good to excellent, one percentage point below last week and two points below a year ago, broadly in line with market expectations. * CBOT corn slipped 0.3 percent to $5.01-3/4 per bushel and soybean gained 0.2 percent to $14.79-1/2. * Three percent of the U.S. corn crop was planted as of Sunday, in line with analysts' expectations ranging from 1 to 5 percent, the USDA said in its first such plantings update of 2014. * Rising turmoil in Ukraine and persistent dry weather throughout the Black Sea region prompted French analyst Agritel to cut its 2014 grain output forecasts for the region. Ukraine and Russia, among the world's largest grain exporters, have struggled to raise financing to sow spring grains including maize, with lenders tightening payment procedures due to the instability in the region. * Pro-Russian separatists ignored an ultimatum to leave occupied government buildings in eastern Ukraine and instead seized more buildings as the government failed to follow through on a threatened military crackdown. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar started off the Asian session on firmer footing after U.S. retail sales data signalled a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy. * U.S. crude oil futures fell below $104 a barrel as expectations for rising production added to estimates of increased stockpiles. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment April 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Feb 1230 U.S. Consumer prices March 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing April 1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow Feb 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index April Grains prices at 0032 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 674.75 -4.00 -0.59% +2.20% 679.73 50 CBOT corn 501.75 -1.25 -0.25% +0.65% 491.95 54 CBOT soy 1479.50 3.25 +0.22% +1.13% 1442.43 56 CBOT rice $15.46 $0.04 +0.26% -1.25% $15.47 44 WTI crude $103.36 -$0.69 -0.66% -0.37% $100.81 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.382 $0.000 -0.01% -0.48% USD/AUD 0.942 0.000 -0.05% +0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)