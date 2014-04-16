SYDNEY, April 16 U.S. wheat futures fell for the first session in three on Wednesday as crop damage from cold weather appeared less widespread than some feared, though losses were capped by fears of a potential armed conflict in the Ukraine. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.61 percent to $6.97-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 3.4 percent on Tuesday. * May soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $15.02-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.7 percent on Tuesday. * May corn fell 0.4 percent to $5.01-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.15 percent in the previous session. * Temperatures dropped well below freezing in the southern U.S. Plains wheat belt early Tuesday and likely hurt some fields already stressed by drought, but the relative immaturity of the crop prevented more widespread damage, meteorologists said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday afternoon rated the winter wheat crop at 34 percent good to excellent, 1 percentage point below last week and two points below a year ago, broadly in line with market expectations. * The National Oilseed Processors Association on Tuesday said its U.S. members crushed 153.840 million bushels of soybeans in March, up from 141.612 million in February. Analysts had forecast a monthly crush of 146.1 million bushels, according to a Reuters poll. MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses early on Wednesday, while the other major currencies struggled for clear direction as investors kept a nervous eye on developments in Ukraine and ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data. * Benchmark Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday after news that Ukrainian armed forces launched military operations in the east of the country, though gains were limited by the prospect of a resumption of oil exports from Libya. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in such blue-chip names as Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson, though persistent weakness in momentum names limited the Nasdaq's advance. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Q1 GDP 0200 China Industrial output March 0200 China Retail sales March 0200 China Urban investment March 0800 Euro zone Current account Feb 1230 U.S. Housing starts March 1230 U.S. Building permits March 1315 U.S. Industrial output March Grains prices at 0032 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 697.50 -4.25 -0.61% +2.76% 682.47 66 CBOT corn 501.75 -2.00 -0.40% -0.25% 492.68 53 CBOT soy 1502.25 1.00 +0.07% +1.76% 1445.88 64 CBOT rice $15.38 -$0.04 -0.23% -0.29% $15.47 37 WTI crude $103.77 $0.02 +0.02% -0.27% $100.90 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.381 $0.000 -0.03% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.933 -0.002 -0.26% -0.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)