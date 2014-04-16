* Wheat edges lower, hovers near three-week top * U.S. wheat crop avoids widespread weather damage - analysts * Corn slides, soybeans firm on tight U.S. stocks By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 16 U.S. wheat futures came off a near three-week high on Wednesday, as crop damage from cold weather in the U.S. Plains appeared less widespread than some feared, and after the grain's more than 6 percent rise in two days amid concerns over Ukraine. Corn tracked wheat lower, falling for the first time in three sessions, while soybeans firmed on tight U.S. supplies. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures fell 0.46 percent to $6.98-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 3.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $7.02-3/4 a bushel, the strongest since March 28. "We have seen strong gains of 6 percent over the last couple of sessions, and we are seeing some of that pared back a little in the Asian overnight session," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst, Rabobank. Driven by fears over potential crop damage from cold weather and concerns over a disruption to Ukraine exports, wheat posted the biggest two-day rally on Monday and Tuesday since March 12. Wheat came under pressure after fears of crop damage in the U.S. Plains appeared overstated. Despite temperatures dropping well below freezing in the southern U.S. Plains wheat belt early on Tuesday, which likely hurt some fields already stressed by drought, the relative immaturity of the crop prevented more widespread damage, World Weather Inc said. May corn futures fell 0.5 percent to $5.01-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.15 percent in the previous session. Traders said corn remains under pressure on expectations of increased U.S. planting rates, seen at just 3 percent complete as of April 13, well below the five-year average, but with forecasts for warmer weather, analysts expect rapid progress. May soybeans rose 0.35 percent to $15.06-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.7 percent on Tuesday. Analysts said soybeans were drawing support from tight U.S. supplies, shrugging off the impact of recent Chinese defaults. The National Oilseed Processors Association on Tuesday said its U.S. members crushed 153.840 million bushels of soybeans in March, up from 141.612 million in February. Analysts had forecast a monthly crush of 146.1 million bushels. Grains prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 698.50 -3.25 -0.46% +2.91% 682.50 62 CBOT corn 501.25 -2.50 -0.50% -0.35% 492.66 53 CBOT soy 1506.50 5.25 +0.35% +2.05% 1446.02 65 CBOT rice $15.41 $0.00 +0.00% -0.06% $15.48 39 WTI crude $103.76 $0.01 +0.01% -0.28% $100.90 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.382 $0.001 +0.04% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.935 -0.001 -0.06% -0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)