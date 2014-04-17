SYDNEY, April 17 U.S. soybean futures rose for the fourth consecutive session to hit a fresh nine-month high on Thursday ahead of the Easter holiday, with the oilseed poised to record its biggest weekly rally in five weeks as strong domestic demand fueled concerns over tight U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans was up 4.4 percent for the week, the biggest rally in five weeks. * May corn was down 0.6 percent for the week, the first weekly slide in three. * May wheat was up 4.4 percent for the week, the biggest climb since March 14. * Front-month soybeans hit a fresh nine-month top of $15.23 a bushel on Thursday, the highest since July 23, 2014. * The National Oilseed Processors Association said on Tuesday its U.S. members crushed 153.8 million bushels in March, up from 141.6 million in February. A Reuters poll had forecast a monthly crush of 146.1 million bushels. * Forecasts call for warming temperatures across key U.S. growing regions, lowering the threat of winterkill facing the soft wheat crop in the Midwest as well as the hard wheat in the U.S. Plains. * The warmer temperatures will aid U.S. planting rates, fears that had driven some gains earlier in the week. * Markets watching for U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly export data. MARKET NEWS * The yen wallowed at one-week lows against the dollar early on Thursday, having eased broadly overnight as a rally in global stocks dented demand for the safe-haven currency. * Brent crude rose toward $110 a barrel on Wednesday on mounting tensions in Ukraine, while prices for U.S. oil were nearly unchanged after a report showed a huge build in stockpiles, which canceled out geopolitical concerns. * U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, advancing for a third straight session as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to keeping interest rates low and Yahoo rallied. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment March 0600 Germany Producer prices March 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index April Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 689.25 1.25 +0.18% -1.78% 683.59 55 CBOT corn 499.00 1.50 +0.30% -0.94% 492.80 51 CBOT soy 1523.25 4.50 +0.30% +1.47% 1449.27 71 CBOT rice $15.43 $0.04 +0.29% +0.13% $15.48 44 WTI crude $103.96 $0.20 +0.19% +0.20% $100.98 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.383 $0.002 +0.11% +0.12% USD/AUD 0.939 0.002 +0.17% +0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)