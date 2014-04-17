* Soybean prices hit 9-mth high on concerns over U.S. stocks * Wheat firms nearly 1 pct, rebounds from weather losses * Corn climbs, set for biggest weekly climb in 3 wks By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 17 U.S. soybeans hit a nine-month high on Thursday ahead of the Easter holiday, on track to record their biggest weekly climb in eight months amid strong crushing demand. Wheat rose, rebounding from losses of 2 percent in the previous session, while corn prices also edged higher, shrugging off pressure from a favourable weather forecast. Front-month Chicago Board of Trade May soybean futures rose 0.69 percent to $15.29-1/4 a bushel, just below the session peak of $15.30 a bushel, the highest since July 2013. Soybeans closed up 1.17 percent the day before. "Soybeans continue to be supported by the U.S. crushing data that came out a few days ago, while the continuing strong export demand is also contributing," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Soybeans are up 4.6 percent for the week - their biggest weekly rally since August last year. The National Oilseed Processors Association said on Tuesday its U.S. members crushed 153.8 million bushels in March, up from 141.6 million in February. A Reuters poll had forecast a monthly crush of 146.1 million bushels. Traders are also watching for the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly export data due later in the day for signs of strong demand for U.S. supplies, which could drive further gains. May wheat futures rose 0.94 percent to $6.94-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent in the previous session. Wheat is up more than 5 percent for the week, the biggest climb in six weeks, underpinned by concerns over possible export disruptions in the Ukraine and potential further crop damage to U.S. wheat. However, there are forecasts for warming temperatures across key U.S. growing regions, lowering the threat of winterkill facing the soft wheat crop in the Midwest as well as the hard wheat in the U.S. Plains. May corn rose 0.5 percent to $5.00 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent in the previous session on news that warmer temperatures would aid U.S. planting rates. Corn is also up 0.5 percent for the week, its biggest such rally in three weeks. Grains prices at 0231 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 694.50 6.50 +0.94% -1.03% 683.77 59 CBOT corn 500.00 2.50 +0.50% -0.74% 492.83 53 CBOT soy 1529.25 10.50 +0.69% +1.87% 1449.47 73 CBOT rice $15.43 $0.04 +0.29% +0.13% $15.48 44 WTI crude $104.09 $0.33 +0.32% +0.33% $100.99 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.384 $0.003 +0.19% +0.20% USD/AUD 0.937 0.000 +0.03% +0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)