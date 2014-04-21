* Wheat suffers biggest one-day drop in more than a year
* Rain forecast in dry U.S. Plains in coming week
* USDA keeps wheat crop's good-excellent rating unchanged
* Corn planting seen at 6 pct complete, below estimates
* Warm temperatures expected to speed up planting pace
(Updates with crop-progress data, analyst comment)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 21 U.S. wheat futures fell the
most in more than a year on Monday as rains expected in the
drought-stricken U.S. Plains raised hopes for the upcoming
harvest.
Improved weather also pressured corn and soybean futures
amid projections for the pace of plantings to accelerate in the
U.S. Midwest this week. Technical and fund selling helped drive
losses in all the markets, traders said.
After the markets closed, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture, in a weekly report, kept the good-to-excellent
rating for the U.S. wheat crop unchanged at 34 percent. The move
surprised some analysts who had expected a slight decline due to
dryness last week.
"Wheat is the star of the show," said Sterling Smith,
futures specialist for Citi. "Good rains were seen in production
areas along with a better weather outlook, which is featuring
two more chances at significant rainfall during the coming
week."
Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery closed
down 23 cents, or 3.3 percent, at $6.68-1/4 after touching a
one-week low of $6.62-3/4 earlier in the session. It was the
biggest daily drop in percentage terms for the front-month
contract since a 3.5 percent slide on April 1, 2013.
May corn ended down 6-1/4 cents, or 1.3 percent, at
$4.88-1/2 a bushel after hitting a three-week low of $4.85-1/2.
May soybeans lost 15-1/4 cents, or 1 percent, to
$14.98-3/4.
Commodity funds sold an estimated 9,000 corn contracts,
7,000 wheat contracts, and 5,000 soybean contracts, traders
said.
Traders focused on weather conditions after low temperatures
slowed the start of corn and soy planting this month.
The USDA, in its weekly report, said 6 percent of the corn
crop was planted as of Sunday, below the average of 14 percent
and the 9 percent expected by analysts. The first estimate on
soybean plantings is expected next week.
Traders won't worry about planting delays unless they
persist into early May, said Rich Feltes, vice president of
research for brokerage RJ O'Brien. He noted that planting was
progressing rapidly in Illinois on Sunday and Monday due to
higher temperatures.
"This week could be a big one for planting progress," said
Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage.
Dealers said dry soils remained a concern in key U.S. hard
red winter states such as Kansas, although weekend rains likely
brought some relief.
Forecasters were eyeing multiple storm systems across much
of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska and Colorado during the
next two weeks, said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain.
PRICES UNDER PRESSURE
Strength in the U.S. dollar and worries about the potential
for China, the world's top soybean importer, to cancel purchases
of the oilseed added pressure on prices, traders said.
The USDA reported that 495,250 tonnes of U.S. wheat were
expected for export in the week ended April 17, below analysts'
estimates for 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes. Inspections of 1.6
tonnes of corn for export topped expectations for 1.05 to 1.55
million, and soybean inspections of 138,777 tonnes were within
expectations of 135,000 to 350,000 tonnes.
Prices at 3:47 p.m. CDT (2046 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 488.50 -6.25 -1.3% 15.8%
CBOT soy 1498.75 -15.25 -1.0% 14.2%
CBOT meal 485.70 -2.60 -0.5% 11.0%
CBOT soyoil 43.00 -0.41 -0.9% 10.8%
CBOT wheat 668.25 -23.00 -3.3% 10.4%
CBOT rice 1519.00 -17.00 -1.1% -2.1%
EU wheat 217.00 -1.50 -0.7% 3.8%
US crude 104.36 0.06 0.1% 6.0%
Dow Jones 16,449 41 0.3% -0.8%
Gold 1289.61 -4.04 -0.3% 7.0%
Euro/dollar 1.3794 -0.0019 -0.1% 1.0%
Dollar Index 79.9520 0.1240 0.2% -0.1%
Baltic Freight 930 -6 -0.6% -59.2%
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London amd Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Jane Baird, Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)