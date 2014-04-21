* Wheat suffers biggest one-day drop in more than a year * Rain forecast in dry U.S. Plains in coming week * USDA keeps wheat crop's good-excellent rating unchanged * Corn planting seen at 6 pct complete, below estimates * Warm temperatures expected to speed up planting pace (Updates with crop-progress data, analyst comment) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, April 21 U.S. wheat futures fell the most in more than a year on Monday as rains expected in the drought-stricken U.S. Plains raised hopes for the upcoming harvest. Improved weather also pressured corn and soybean futures amid projections for the pace of plantings to accelerate in the U.S. Midwest this week. Technical and fund selling helped drive losses in all the markets, traders said. After the markets closed, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report, kept the good-to-excellent rating for the U.S. wheat crop unchanged at 34 percent. The move surprised some analysts who had expected a slight decline due to dryness last week. "Wheat is the star of the show," said Sterling Smith, futures specialist for Citi. "Good rains were seen in production areas along with a better weather outlook, which is featuring two more chances at significant rainfall during the coming week." Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery closed down 23 cents, or 3.3 percent, at $6.68-1/4 after touching a one-week low of $6.62-3/4 earlier in the session. It was the biggest daily drop in percentage terms for the front-month contract since a 3.5 percent slide on April 1, 2013. May corn ended down 6-1/4 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $4.88-1/2 a bushel after hitting a three-week low of $4.85-1/2. May soybeans lost 15-1/4 cents, or 1 percent, to $14.98-3/4. Commodity funds sold an estimated 9,000 corn contracts, 7,000 wheat contracts, and 5,000 soybean contracts, traders said. Traders focused on weather conditions after low temperatures slowed the start of corn and soy planting this month. The USDA, in its weekly report, said 6 percent of the corn crop was planted as of Sunday, below the average of 14 percent and the 9 percent expected by analysts. The first estimate on soybean plantings is expected next week. Traders won't worry about planting delays unless they persist into early May, said Rich Feltes, vice president of research for brokerage RJ O'Brien. He noted that planting was progressing rapidly in Illinois on Sunday and Monday due to higher temperatures. "This week could be a big one for planting progress," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage. Dealers said dry soils remained a concern in key U.S. hard red winter states such as Kansas, although weekend rains likely brought some relief. Forecasters were eyeing multiple storm systems across much of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska and Colorado during the next two weeks, said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain. PRICES UNDER PRESSURE Strength in the U.S. dollar and worries about the potential for China, the world's top soybean importer, to cancel purchases of the oilseed added pressure on prices, traders said. The USDA reported that 495,250 tonnes of U.S. wheat were expected for export in the week ended April 17, below analysts' estimates for 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes. Inspections of 1.6 tonnes of corn for export topped expectations for 1.05 to 1.55 million, and soybean inspections of 138,777 tonnes were within expectations of 135,000 to 350,000 tonnes. Prices at 3:47 p.m. CDT (2046 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 488.50 -6.25 -1.3% 15.8% CBOT soy 1498.75 -15.25 -1.0% 14.2% CBOT meal 485.70 -2.60 -0.5% 11.0% CBOT soyoil 43.00 -0.41 -0.9% 10.8% CBOT wheat 668.25 -23.00 -3.3% 10.4% CBOT rice 1519.00 -17.00 -1.1% -2.1% EU wheat 217.00 -1.50 -0.7% 3.8% US crude 104.36 0.06 0.1% 6.0% Dow Jones 16,449 41 0.3% -0.8% Gold 1289.61 -4.04 -0.3% 7.0% Euro/dollar 1.3794 -0.0019 -0.1% 1.0% Dollar Index 79.9520 0.1240 0.2% -0.1% Baltic Freight 930 -6 -0.6% -59.2% (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London amd Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Jane Baird, Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)