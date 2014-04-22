SYDNEY, April 22 U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday to extend two-day losses to more than 3.5 percent, hurt by forecasts for favorable weather and confirmation that the U.S. crop was unharmed by cold weather last week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.4 percent to $6.73 a bushel, having closed down 3.4 percent on Monday. * July soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $14.84-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1 percent on Monday. * July corn was little changed at $4.93-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.3 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report, kept its good-to-excellent rating for the U.S. wheat crop unchanged at 34 percent. The move surprised some analysts who had expected a slight decline due to dryness last week. * The USDA, in its weekly report, said 6 percent of the corn crop was planted as of Sunday, below the average of 14 percent and the 9 percent expected by analysts. The first estimate on soybean plantings is expected next week. * The USDA reported that 495,250 tonnes of U.S. wheat was expected for export in the week ended April 17, below analysts' estimates for 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes. * Inspections of 1.6 million tonnes of corn for export topped expectations for 1.05 to 1.55 million. Soybean inspections of 138,777 tonnes were within expectations of 135,000 to 350,000 tonnes MARKET NEWS * The dollar held at two-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday after a subdued session overnight, with many global financial centres shut for the Easter long-weekend holiday. * Brent crude oil strengthened slightly while U.S. crude futures were briefly supported by positive economic data on Monday but prices were range-bound in low volumes following Easter Sunday with no significant escalation in tensions over Ukraine. * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in subdued trading as investors showed hesitation in the wake of a strong rally last week and before a slew of key earnings releases this week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Feb 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence April 1400 U.S. Existing home sales March 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index April Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 673.00 -2.50 -0.37% -3.65% 692.22 41 CBOT corn 493.50 -0.25 -0.05% -1.30% 498.23 33 CBOT soy 1484.50 -2.75 -0.18% -1.20% 1441.40 56 CBOT rice $15.19 $0.00 +0.00% -1.11% $15.47 27 WTI crude $104.25 -$0.12 -0.11% -0.05% $101.16 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.379 $0.000 +0.01% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.934 0.001 +0.15% +0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)