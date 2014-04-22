(Updates with closing prices, fund buying, details on U.S. soy imports) * Corn closes higher for first time in four sessions * Rain threatens U.S. planting progress after slow start * Brazilian soybeans sold to China head to United States * Soy imports expected to help ease tight U.S. supplies By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, April 22 U.S. corn futures jumped on Tuesday as concerns about slow planting progress helped fuel a rebound from sharp losses the previous session, while soybean futures tumbled on increased imports into the United States. Weather took center stage for the corn market as traders worried rains may prevent farmers from making progress in the fields next week after low temperatures delayed the start of planting. "The thought is that whatever doesn't get planted here in the next five days may have to be planted around puddles," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading. Chicago Board of Trade May corn rose 7-3/4 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $4.96-1/4 a bushel after sinking 1.3 percent on Monday. Technical buying helped propel gains after the market closed lower during the previous four sessions, traders said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report issued after the markets closed on Monday, said 6 percent of the corn crop was planted, below the 9 percent expected by analysts and the average of 14 percent for that time of year. The slow start did not ignite a stronger rally because massive farm machinery allows growers to plant crops quickly once conditions improve, traders said. The first report on soybean planting is expected next week. CBOT May soybeans dropped 19 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $14.79-3/4 a bushel on expectations that increased imports of soybeans and soymeal will ease tight U.S. supplies. Two Brazilian soybean cargoes sold by Japan's Marubeni Corp that were initially sold to China have been switched to the United States, according to port and shipping data. The vessels containing a total of 125,000 tonnes of the oilseed are scheduled to reach the United States next month. "I think the goal of the market is to bring imports into the U.S.," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities. "That's happening both with meal and soybeans." Easing concerns about U.S. soy supplies caused some investors to unwind bull spreads they had built up while pushing the front-month soybean contract to a nine-month high last week. The front-month CBOT soybean contract has given up 2.2 percent of its value so far this week, its biggest two-day loss since March 12. Commodity funds bought an estimated 12,000 contracts and sold 7,000 soybean contracts and were even in wheat. CBOT May wheat rose 4-3/4 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $6.73 a bushel, in a turnaround from steep losses and spillover support from the corn market, traders said. The front-month contract on Monday closed down 3.3 percent, the biggest single-session slide in more than a year, on expectations of beneficial rainfall. Prices at 2:30 p.m. CDT (1930 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 496.25 7.75 1.6% 17.6% CBOT soy 1479.75 -19.00 -1.3% 12.7% CBOT meal 479.80 -5.90 -1.2% 9.6% CBOT soyoil 42.74 -0.26 -0.6% 10.1% CBOT wheat 673.00 4.75 0.7% 11.2% CBOT rice 1519.00 0.00 0.0% -2.1% EU wheat 214.75 -2.75 -1.3% 2.8% US crude 101.69 -2.24 -2.2% 3.3% Dow Jones 16,536 87 0.5% -0.2% Gold 1282.90 -6.64 -0.5% 6.4% Euro/dollar 1.3804 0.0013 0.1% 1.1% Dollar Index 79.8930 -0.0520 -0.1% -0.2% Baltic Freight 939 9 1.0% -58.8% (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Richard Pullin and Marguerita Choy)