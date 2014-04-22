* CBOT wheat edges down after losing more than 3 pct on Monday

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, April 22 Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday as the market struggled to recover from its biggest daily slide in over a year on Monday, a sell-off sparked by welcome rain for U.S. crops.

Corn ticked higher, supported by a slower-than-expected U.S. planting pace. Soybeans gave up a small early rise to extend losses from Monday amid talk of U.S. imports and possible further import cancellations by China.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat was down 0.7 percent at $6.63-3/4 a bushel at 1458 GMT.

It dropped 3.3 percent on Monday, the biggest single-session slide for a front-month contract since March 2013, as rain in dry U.S. growing belts eased worries about this year's harvest and triggered selling by investment funds.

CBOT wheat came under additional pressure from U.S. crop progress data late on Monday that showed wheat ratings stabilised last week rather than fall as the trade had anticipated.

"Prices fell more than 3 percent on Monday on favorable weather conditions, which was seen as reversing the declining crop conditions. So after the USDA came out and said the condition of the U.S. crop stabilized at 34 percent, it supportive of what the market was thinking," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst, Phillip Futures in Singapore.

But in hesitant trade, wheat also rose earlier with support from technical levels on price charts and the continued poor state of most U.S. wheat crops.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture kept its weekly good-to-excellent rating for the U.S. wheat crop unchanged at 34 percent.

"This stable rating, which is being taken by funds as a bearish factor, should not hide the diminished overall state of the U.S. winter wheat," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

CBOT May corn was up 0.6 percent at $4.91-1/4 a bushel. May soybeans slipped 0.9 percent to $14.86 a bushel, having slid 1 percent on Monday.

Analysts said corn was drawing support from confirmation that U.S. farmers planted less than expected over the past week due to cool conditions in the heart of the corn belt, and seeding remained behind the average pace for late April, USDA data showed.

Corn also found support from export demand.

The USDA said on Monday that inspections of 1.6 million tonnes of corn for export occurred in the week ending April 17, topping expectations for 1.05 to 1.55 million.

It then reported on Tuesday the sale of 240,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year, which will start on Sept. 1. * Prices as of 1458 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 663.75 -4.50 -0.67 CBOT corn 491.25 2.75 +0.56 CBOT soy 1486.00 -12.75 -0.85 Paris wheat 213.25 -4.25 -1.95 Paris maize 185.00 -3.00 -1.60 Paris rape 423.50 -0.25 -0.06 WTI crude oil 102.38 -1.99 -1.91 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel.

