SYDNEY, April 23 U.S. corn futures edged down on
Wednesday as traders banked profits after the grain posted its
biggest single-session rise in three weeks in the previous
session on concerns over a slow planting pace in the United
States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.1 percent to
$5.01-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.7 percent in the previous
session, the biggest climb since the end of March.
* July soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.72-3/4 a
bushel, having slid 1.1 percent on Tuesday.
* July wheat rose 0.2 percent to $6.81 a bushel,
having closed up 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report
issued after the markets closed on Monday, said 6 percent of the
corn crop was planted, below the 9 percent expected by analysts
and the average of 14 percent for that time of year.
* However, concerns were allayed as traders said massive
farm machinery would allow growers to plant crops quickly once
conditions improve.
* Two Brazilian soybean cargoes sold by Japan's Marubeni
Corp that were initially sold to China have been
switched to the United States, according to port and shipping
data updated on Tuesday, the latest of several U.S. import
shipments expected this season.
MARKET NEWS
* The world's major currencies started trade on Wednesday in
Asia on familiar ground after an uninspired session that kept
the dollar, euro and yen locked in narrow ranges.
* U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday ahead of data expected
to show that inventories in the world's top oil-consuming nation
have risen close to record highs.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as a host of solid earnings
reports, along with strength in the healthcare sector, helped
lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their sixth straight advance.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI April
0700 France Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
0730 Germany Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
0800 Euro zone Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
1345 U.S. Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April
1400 U.S. New home sales March
Grains prices at 0030 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 681.00 1.50 +0.22% +0.81% 692.93 47
CBOT corn 501.50 -0.50 -0.10% +1.57% 498.94 47
CBOT soy 1472.75 2.00 +0.14% -0.97% 1443.32 50
CBOT rice $15.19 $0.00 +0.00% -1.11% $15.47 28
WTI crude $101.79 $0.04 +0.04% -2.47% $101.15 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.380 $0.000 +0.00% +0.09%
USD/AUD 0.937 0.000 +0.01% +0.45%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)