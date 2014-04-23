SYDNEY, April 23 U.S. corn futures edged down on Wednesday as traders banked profits after the grain posted its biggest single-session rise in three weeks in the previous session on concerns over a slow planting pace in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.1 percent to $5.01-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.7 percent in the previous session, the biggest climb since the end of March. * July soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.72-3/4 a bushel, having slid 1.1 percent on Tuesday. * July wheat rose 0.2 percent to $6.81 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report issued after the markets closed on Monday, said 6 percent of the corn crop was planted, below the 9 percent expected by analysts and the average of 14 percent for that time of year. * However, concerns were allayed as traders said massive farm machinery would allow growers to plant crops quickly once conditions improve. * Two Brazilian soybean cargoes sold by Japan's Marubeni Corp that were initially sold to China have been switched to the United States, according to port and shipping data updated on Tuesday, the latest of several U.S. import shipments expected this season. MARKET NEWS * The world's major currencies started trade on Wednesday in Asia on familiar ground after an uninspired session that kept the dollar, euro and yen locked in narrow ranges. * U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday ahead of data expected to show that inventories in the world's top oil-consuming nation have risen close to record highs. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as a host of solid earnings reports, along with strength in the healthcare sector, helped lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their sixth straight advance. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI April 0700 France Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 0730 Germany Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 0800 Euro zone Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 1345 U.S. Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 1400 U.S. New home sales March Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 681.00 1.50 +0.22% +0.81% 692.93 47 CBOT corn 501.50 -0.50 -0.10% +1.57% 498.94 47 CBOT soy 1472.75 2.00 +0.14% -0.97% 1443.32 50 CBOT rice $15.19 $0.00 +0.00% -1.11% $15.47 28 WTI crude $101.79 $0.04 +0.04% -2.47% $101.15 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.380 $0.000 +0.00% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.937 0.000 +0.01% +0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)