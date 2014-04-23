* Corn falls after posting biggest daily gain since March * Corn sowing pace fell below market expectations * Wheat falls, soybeans slide for fourth session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 23 U.S. corn futures edged lower on Wednesday on expectations for a rapid pick-up in plantings, retreating from gains of nearly two percent in the previous session after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the sowing pace fell below market expectations. Wheat fell, the second decline this week after sharp losses on Monday, while soybeans slid for a fourth straight session. Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $5.01-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.7 percent in the previous session, the biggest daily gain since March 31. "The reality is that we are very early into the season with respect to planting," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The crop can go in very, very quickly when conditions turn favorable." Temperatures across key growing states will warm, meteorologists said, which will likely accelerate planting, which stalled last week. Plagued by cool conditions, U.S. seeding remained behind the average pace for late April, according to weekly USDA data on Monday. U.S. corn was 6 percent planted as of April 20, ahead of the 4 percent of the crop seeded at the same point last year but lagging the five-year average of 14 percent, USDA's crop progress and condition report showed. U.S. July soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $14.67-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Tuesday. Analysts said beans were under pressure on expectations that increased imports of soybeans and soymeal will ease tight U.S. supplies. Two Brazilian soybean cargoes sold by Japan's Marubeni Corp that were initially sold to China have been switched to the United States, according to port and shipping data updated on Tuesday, the latest of several U.S. import shipments expected this season. July wheat futures fell 0.3 percent to $6.77-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday. Traders said wheat continues to come under pressure from expectations for an improved outlook for the U.S. crop. USDA rated 34 percent of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent shape, versus 34 percent in that category the prior week and below the five-year average of 49 percent. However, with rains across key wheat growing regions forecast, crop conditions will likely benefit, analysts said. Grains prices at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 677.75 -1.75 -0.26% +0.33% 692.82 46 CBOT corn 501.25 -0.75 -0.15% +1.52% 498.93 47 CBOT soy 1467.50 -3.25 -0.22% -1.33% 1443.14 47 CBOT rice $15.22 $0.03 +0.16% -0.94% $15.47 31 WTI crude $101.65 -$0.10 -0.10% -2.61% $101.14 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.381 $0.001 +0.08% +0.17% USD/AUD 0.931 -0.006 -0.62% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)