SYDNEY, April 24 U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday as traders banked profits after a rally of more than 3 percent on concerns over delays in U.S. plantings. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.1 percent to $5.09, having gained 1.5 percent in the previous session. * July soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.66-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Wednesday. * July wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.81-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * Forecasts call for a storm system to bring up to an inch of rain to parts of the Midwest through Thursday, including major corn production areas in eastern Nebraska, Iowa and southern Minnesota, which could delay corn planting. * Data from the Energy Information Administration showed ethanol stocks rose to their highest level since February despite a large drop in production. * Two Brazilian soybean shipments originally sold to China by Japan's Marubeni Corp have been switched to the United States, the latest of several U.S. import shipments expected this season. * Chinese buyers may default on a further 1.2 million tonnes of soybeans worth about $900 million being shipped from the United States and South America, to avoid incurring huge losses in a depressed local market, the country's top soy buyer said. MARKET NEWS * The New Zealand dollar rallied on Thursday after the country's central bank lifted interest rates and signalled more hikes ahead, while caution ahead of a speech by the European Central Bank kept the euro subdued. * Crude oil futures slipped on Wednesday after weekly data showed U.S. crude inventories hit a record high, though Brent managed to settle above $109 on support from the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. * U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday to snap a six-session winning streak as gains in Boeing and Gilead were offset by slides in AT&T and the wider biotech sector. Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 681.75 -1.00 -0.15% +0.33% 692.68 48 CBOT corn 509.00 -0.50 -0.10% +1.39% 499.72 59 CBOT soy 1466.25 1.50 +0.10% -0.31% 1446.08 45 CBOT rice $15.25 $0.01 +0.07% +0.39% $15.47 37 WTI crude $101.60 $0.16 +0.16% -0.52% $101.25 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.382 $0.000 -0.01% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.929 0.000 +0.02% -0.81% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)