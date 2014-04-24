* Corn slips after biggest two-day gains in 3 weeks * Soybeans extend losing streak into fifth session * Wheat edges lower, dragged down by corn By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 24 U.S. corn futures edged down for the first time in three sessions on Thursday as traders banked profits after gains of more than 3 percent, though forecasts for potential further delays in U.S. plantings capped losses. Wheat fell, dragged down by the weakness in corn, while soybeans slid for the fifth straight session, the longest losing streak in more than 10 months. Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures fell 0.3 percent to $5.08-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.5 percent in the previous session that extended two-day gains to 3.2 percent, the biggest rally in three weeks. "We are seeing some profit-taking today," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. "The market is looking to see what the weather will be over the next few days to see how that impacts planting." Corn had drawn support amid forecasts for showers that are expected to bring up to an inch of rain to parts of the Midwest through Thursday, including major corn producing areas in eastern Nebraska, Iowa and southern Minnesota, Commodity Weather Group said. Further unfavorable weather would slow planting, already behind schedule. U.S. corn was 6 percent planted as of April 20, ahead of the 4 percent of the crop seeded at the same point last year but lagging the five-year average of 14 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop progress and condition report showed. Corn shrugged off pressure from data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday that showed ethanol stocks rose to their highest level since February despite a large drop in production. July wheat futures fell 0.6 percent to $6.78-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent in the previous session. July soybeans futures fell 0.1 percent to $14.63-1/4 a bushel, after shedding 0.4 percent in the previous session. Soybeans are down for five consecutive sessions, the longest losing streak since mid-June. The oilseed continues to come under pressure from talk that tight U.S. supplies may be relieved by imports into the United States amid lower demand from China. Two Brazilian soybean shipments originally sold to China by Japan's Marubeni Corp have been switched to the United States, the latest of several U.S. import shipments expected this season. This followed a report China may default on soybean import deals from the United States and South America because of poor domestic demand. Grains prices at 0441 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 678.50 -4.25 -0.62% -0.15% 692.57 45 CBOT corn 508.25 -1.25 -0.25% +1.25% 499.69 57 CBOT soy 1463.25 -1.50 -0.10% -0.51% 1445.98 43 CBOT rice $15.32 $0.07 +0.49% +0.82% $15.47 44 WTI crude $101.72 $0.28 +0.28% -0.40% $101.26 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.382 $0.001 +0.04% +0.13% USD/AUD 0.929 0.001 +0.05% -0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)