By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 25 U.S. wheat futures stretched gains to a fourth session on Friday, trading near a one-week high, as rising tensions in Ukraine fuelled fears over disruption in supplies from the key producer.

Dry weather in the U.S. Plains which may affect crop yields in wheat-growing areas have also supported prices, although analysts say the Ukraine crisis may be the dominant influence.

"The dry weather condition in the U.S. Plains has been a very persistent supportive factor, but the large price movements recently were because of the renewed tensions in Ukraine," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures.

"Without political stability, lending to farmers and producers could be affected and therefore curb exports from Ukraine."

There hasn't been any disruption so far in exports out of Ukraine, a major supplier of wheat and corn.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat for July delivery had risen 0.3 percent to $6.98-1/4 a bushel by 0418 GMT. It hit a session high of $7.01, near Thursday's one-week peak of $7.02-3/4.

Wheat was flat for the week after climbing nearly 5 percent last week.

Ukraine is forecast to export 9.5 million tonnes of wheat and 19 million tonnes of corn during the 2013/14 marketing year, according to the April estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow rebels on Thursday as they closed in on the separatists' military stronghold in the east, and Russia launched army drills near the border in response, raising fears its troops would invade.

Expected rain in the U.S. Plains fuelled a drop in wheat prices on Monday, but traders said showers this week have missed some very dry regions in the southern Plains.

Chicago corn rose 0.3 percent to $5.08-1/2 per bushel, and has gained almost 2 percent for the week amid concerns rainy weather might stall already-delayed spring planting.

Soybeans added 0.2 percent to $14.72-3/4 per bushel. The oilseed has lost 2.5 percent so far for the week, on a continuous chart basis, on worries over faltering demand from top buyer China.

Three employees at one of Marubeni Corp's grain trading unit in China have been detained amid allegations of tax evasion on soybean imports.

The detentions could add to recent pressure on soybean prices after a wave of soybean cargo defaults in China, where a combination of poor crushing margins and difficulty getting credit has led to a spike in rejected cargoes.

Grains prices at 0418 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 698.25 1.75 +0.25% +2.27% 693.74 59 CBOT corn 508.50 1.25 +0.25% -0.20% 500.27 57 CBOT soy 1472.75 2.75 +0.19% +0.55% 1449.13 48 CBOT rice $15.44 -$0.02 -0.10% +1.31% $15.48 49 WTI crude $101.99 $0.05 +0.05% +0.54% $101.39 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.383 $0.000 +0.01% +0.12% USD/AUD 0.927 0.001 +0.10% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)