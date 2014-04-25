* Wheat sees flat week after nearly 5 pct jump previously
* Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow rebels
* Corn up almost 2 pct on week, soybeans down
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 25 U.S. wheat futures stretched
gains to a fourth session on Friday, trading near a one-week
high, as rising tensions in Ukraine fuelled fears over
disruption in supplies from the key producer.
Dry weather in the U.S. Plains which may affect crop yields
in wheat-growing areas have also supported prices, although
analysts say the Ukraine crisis may be the dominant influence.
"The dry weather condition in the U.S. Plains has been a
very persistent supportive factor, but the large price movements
recently were because of the renewed tensions in Ukraine," said
Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures.
"Without political stability, lending to farmers and
producers could be affected and therefore curb exports from
Ukraine."
There hasn't been any disruption so far in exports out of
Ukraine, a major supplier of wheat and corn.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat for July delivery had
risen 0.3 percent to $6.98-1/4 a bushel by 0418 GMT. It hit a
session high of $7.01, near Thursday's one-week peak of
$7.02-3/4.
Wheat was flat for the week after climbing nearly 5
percent last week.
Ukraine is forecast to export 9.5 million tonnes of wheat
and 19 million tonnes of corn during the 2013/14 marketing year,
according to the April estimates by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow rebels on
Thursday as they closed in on the separatists' military
stronghold in the east, and Russia launched army drills near the
border in response, raising fears its troops would invade.
Expected rain in the U.S. Plains fuelled a drop in wheat
prices on Monday, but traders said showers this week have missed
some very dry regions in the southern Plains.
Chicago corn rose 0.3 percent to $5.08-1/2 per bushel,
and has gained almost 2 percent for the week amid concerns rainy
weather might stall already-delayed spring planting.
Soybeans added 0.2 percent to $14.72-3/4 per bushel.
The oilseed has lost 2.5 percent so far for the week, on a
continuous chart basis, on worries over faltering demand
from top buyer China.
Three employees at one of Marubeni Corp's grain
trading unit in China have been detained amid allegations of tax
evasion on soybean imports.
The detentions could add to recent pressure on soybean
prices after a wave of soybean cargo defaults in China, where a
combination of poor crushing margins and difficulty getting
credit has led to a spike in rejected cargoes.
Grains prices at 0418 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 698.25 1.75 +0.25% +2.27% 693.74 59
CBOT corn 508.50 1.25 +0.25% -0.20% 500.27 57
CBOT soy 1472.75 2.75 +0.19% +0.55% 1449.13 48
CBOT rice $15.44 -$0.02 -0.10% +1.31% $15.48 49
WTI crude $101.99 $0.05 +0.05% +0.54% $101.39 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.383 $0.000 +0.01% +0.12%
USD/AUD 0.927 0.001 +0.10% -0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
